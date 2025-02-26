SPX Technologies to Host Tour of Ingénia Facility on April 1, 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) will host a tour of its Ingénia Technologies production facility on April 1, 2025, in Mirabel, Quebec, near Montreal. The event will be hosted by SPX’s corporate Investor Relations team and key managers of the company’s HVAC segment. The event is expected to begin mid-day and last approximately two hours in total. It will be open to current and prospective investors of SPX, as well as interested sell-side analysts.

An invitation will be required to participate in the event. To receive an invitation, please contact the SPX Investor Relations team at spx.investor@spx.com.

Headquartered in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, Ingénia specializes in the design and manufacture of custom air handling units and is part of SPX Technologies’ Cooling platform, within its HVAC segment. Ingénia’s products are favored for applications that demand high levels of precision and reliability in healthcare, pharmaceutical, education, food processing and industrial end markets.

Ingénia was acquired by SPX in early 2024 and has been undergoing a significant capacity expansion to meet customer demand. Its investments in robotics and automation and its proprietary software enable unmatched speed to market and significant value for customers.

About SPX Technologies, Inc: SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has approximately 4,300 employees in over 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com .

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Technologies

