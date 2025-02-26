Marrelli Capital Limited Acquires Securities of Ocham's Razor Capital Ltd.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrelli Capital Limited (“Acquiror”) announces that the Acquiror has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 5,413,708 common shares (“Subject Shares”) of Ocham's Razor Capital Ltd (the “Company”), effective February 21, 2025 (the “Acquisition”). The Subject Shares were acquired in a private purchase and sale transaction (the “Placement”).

The Acquirer acquired ownership and control of the Subject Shares representing approximately 69.8% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Shares”) as of February 21, 2025, representing a corresponding increase in the Acquirer’s security holding percentage in the Company.

Immediately before the Acquisition, the Acquirer held no Shares. Immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquirer holds an aggregate of 5,413,708 Shares representing approximately 69.8% of all issued and outstanding Shares as of February 21, 2025.

None of the Subject Shares were acquired through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquiror, and its joint actors are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquiror, and its joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

Additional Information

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting: Marrelli Capital Limited, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, Tel: 416-848-0106.

