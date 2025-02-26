Arctic Wolf Expands Presence in Japan with Launch of Aurora Endpoint Security

Company Advances Cylance’s Track Record of Delivering Effective AI-Driven Threat Protection for Japanese Organizations

TOKYO and EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the launch of Aurora Endpoint Security in Japan, following its recent acquisition of Cylance from BlackBerry. Aurora Endpoint Security builds upon Cylance’s trusted pedigree in the cybersecurity marketplace, delivering AI-driven threat prevention and advanced endpoint protection to businesses of all sizes. This launch strengthens Arctic Wolf’s presence in Japan, one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets.

Building on Cylance’s Market Presence and Cybersecurity Pedigree

Japan’s rapid digital transformation has increased the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions. To address this need, Arctic Wolf is building on Cylance’s strong market presence in Japan through significant new investments, including growing its local team of security professionals, sales engineers, and customer success specialists. As customers seek to realize the benefits of a single platform for cybersecurity—ensuring the most effective and efficient protection—Arctic Wolf is deepening strategic partnerships within the Japanese channel community to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of Aurora Endpoint Security across businesses of all sizes.

“As cyber threats grow in complexity, businesses in Japan need endpoint security solutions that provide both proactive protection and real-world results,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Arctic Wolf. “The launch of Aurora Endpoint Security in Japan represents more than just technological advancement—it underscores our dedication to this market and our commitment to grow our presence. By advancing the AI-driven protection that organizations in Japan know and trust from Cylance, we are ensuring they receive best-in-class security while further expanding our presence in the region.”

AI-Powered Endpoint Security to Protect Japanese Businesses

Aurora Endpoint Security seamlessly integrates with the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, leveraging insights from 10,000 global customers and more than eight trillion security observations weekly to deliver AI-driven threat prevention, enhanced security visibility, and advanced endpoint protection. As Japanese organizations prioritize endpoint security, Arctic Wolf provides tailored solutions, powered by one of the largest commercial security operations centers (SOCs) in the world, to defend against modern threats. Aurora Endpoint Security includes four specialized offerings—Aurora Protect, Aurora Endpoint Defense, Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense On-Demand, and Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense—giving organizations the flexibility to choose the right level of protection for their security maturity.

“Arctic Wolf is committed to strengthening cybersecurity in Japan by delivering advanced endpoint security solutions tailored to the region’s unique needs. Our goal is to equip organizations with the tools, expertise, and support necessary to defend against evolving cyber threats,” said Tsutomu Yoshimoto, Area Vice President, Japan, Arctic Wolf. “Our channel partners play a crucial role in bringing these solutions to market, and we are committed to building strong partnerships to support our customers. I couldn’t be more excited to expand Arctic Wolf’s presence in Japan.”

Join Arctic Wolf’s Aurora World Tour

To mark the launch of Aurora Endpoint Security, Arctic Wolf is launching the Aurora World Tour, a global event series making stops in 23 cities across 10 countries, including Tokyo, Japan. These exclusive events will offer customers, partners, and security leaders an in-depth look at the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, the integration of Aurora Endpoint Security, and strategic insights on building cyber resilience in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Organizations interested in learning more about Arctic Wolf Endpoint Security, the company’s launch in Japan, or details on the Aurora World Tour, can visit arcticwolf.com.

