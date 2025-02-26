New Frontiers Reveals the Future of Spine Surgery with South Carolina Spine Center & Dr. Michael Kilburn

Self Regional Healthcare Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. South Carolina Spine Center in New Frontiers Episode March 1st Bloomberg.

Dr. Kilburn’s team merges technology & human skill together in order to push spine surgery forward, proving innovation’s power to enhance lives and solve real-world medical challenges.” — Christian Kelch, Executive Producer at Planet TV Studios

GREENWOOD, SC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios announces the highly anticipated air dates for the latest episode of New Frontiers, airing on Bloomberg on March 1, 2025, and March 29, 2025, at 5:00 PM EST. This episode, titled "New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies", explores the evolving landscape of spine surgery, featuring the visionary work of Dr. Michael Kilburn and the South Carolina Spine Center.

South Carolina Spine Center, based in Greenwood, South Carolina, has been at the forefront of advancing neurosurgical and cervical spine procedures. With Dr. Michael Kilburn leading the charge, the center has become synonymous with precision, expertise, and a patient-first approach. Dr. Kilburn’s work in artificial disc replacement and minimally invasive surgical techniques is not just refining procedures—it’s transforming patient outcomes and expanding treatment possibilities for those suffering from complex spinal conditions.

This episode of New Frontiers takes an in-depth look at the science and dedication behind these medical breakthroughs. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of how Dr. Kilburn and the South Carolina Spine Center are working to enhance patient mobility, reduce recovery times, and elevate the standards of neurosurgical care.



Gina Grad Returns as Host

Adding to the episode’s impact, Planet TV Studios is pleased to welcome back Gina Grad as host. Known for her engaging style and deep storytelling abilities, Gina has built a reputation as a compelling media personality, author, and podcast host. Best recognized for her role on The Adam Carolla Show and her acclaimed children’s book about blended families, My Extra Mom, she brings an insightful and relatable perspective to the program. Her ability to connect with both audiences and featured experts ensures that New Frontiers remains a captivating and thought-provoking series.



About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios continues to produce compelling programming that shines a light on industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators. Through New Frontiers, the company delivers in-depth stories that inform and inspire, introducing audiences to the professionals shaping the future of their respective fields.

Don’t miss this compelling look into the next chapter of spinal surgery and patient care. Tune in to New Frontiers on March 1st and March 29th, 2025, at 5:00 PM EST on Bloomberg.

For more information, visit www.planettvstudios.com.

