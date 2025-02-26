Planet TV Studios Announces "New Frontiers" Episode Featuring NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. – March 1st on Bloomberg

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios Announces Upcoming "New Frontiers" Episode Featuring NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. – Airing March 1, March 15, and April 12, 2025, on Bloomberg

Planet TV Studios is set to premiere its latest episode of New Frontiers, featuring an in-depth look at NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., a company leading the charge in the fight against brain cancer. Airing on Bloomberg at 5:00 PM ET on March 1, March 15, and April 12, 2025, this episode, titled New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies, will explore NeOnc’s bold approach to neurosurgery and its development of promising intranasal therapies designed to target malignant brain tumors more effectively.

A Closer Look at NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., founded by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Thomas Chen, is tackling one of the most formidable challenges in medicine—treating brain cancer while overcoming the limitations of the blood-brain barrier. Traditional treatments often struggle to penetrate this barrier, but NeOnc’s development-stage intranasal drug delivery platform aims to deliver therapeutic agents directly to the brain.

At the center of NeOnc’s research are two promising treatments: NEO100 and NEO212. NEO100, a purified form of perillyl alcohol, and NEO212, a combination of temozolomide (TMZ) and perillyl alcohol, have been designed to reach tumors with the potential for enhanced effectiveness and fewer side effects. Early clinical trials suggest that this approach could change the way patients with glioblastoma multiforme and metastatic brain tumors are treated.

“Brain cancer patients have long faced limited options, and our goal is to provide a meaningful alternative,” said Dr. Chen. “By developing a treatment that could bypass the blood-brain barrier through intranasal delivery, we hope to offer a pathway to better outcomes for those battling this disease.”

Beyond research, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is also preparing to go public via a direct listing on the Nasdaq in the first quarter of 2025—a move that could accelerate its efforts to refine and expand its treatments.

Returning Host Gina Grad Brings Insight and Expertise

Planet TV Studios is excited to welcome back acclaimed broadcaster Gina Grad as the host of this New Frontiers episode. Known for her work on The Adam Carolla Show and as the author of My Extra Mom, Grad has built a reputation for her ability to engage audiences with thoughtful, compelling storytelling. Her deep curiosity and talent for breaking down complex subjects make her the ideal guide for viewers eager to understand the latest advancements in neurosurgery and brain cancer treatment.

“I’m thrilled to be part of another season of New Frontiers,” said Grad. “The stories we tell aren’t just about science and medicine—they’re about people, hope, and the drive to improve lives.”

How to Watch

The New Frontiers episode featuring NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. will air nationally on Bloomberg at 5:00 PM ET on March 1, March 15, and April 12, 2025. Following the broadcast, the episode will be available for on-demand streaming through Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Facebook, and Roku.

For more information about NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., visit https://neonctech.com or contact Amir Heshmatpour at 310-663-7831 or amir@neonctech.com.

For details on New Frontiers and other programming from Planet TV Studios, visit https://www.planettvstudios.com or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or christian@planettvstudios.com.

