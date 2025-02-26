Planet TV Studios Airing Latest Episode of New Frontiers Featuring Gough Surgical, PLLC – Premiering March 1st Bloomberg

Gough Surgical, PLLC Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. Gough Surgical, PLLC in New Frontiers Episode March 1st on Bloomberg.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Frontiers, the acclaimed documentary series from Planet TV Studios, returns with an in-depth look at the advancements shaping the future of orthopedic surgery. Airing March 1 and March 15, 2025, at 5:00 PM EST on Bloomberg, this latest episode, New Frontiers, Highlighting Emerging Technologies, features Gough Surgical, PLLC, and its leading work in robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement surgery.

At the forefront of this segment is Dr. Brandon Gough, M.D., an esteemed orthopedic surgeon whose precision-driven techniques are transforming joint replacement procedures. Utilizing advanced robotic technology and muscle-sparing surgical methods, Dr. Gough is helping patients regain mobility faster while reducing recovery times. His expertise in the Direct Superior Approach, combined with a commitment to education and innovation, has positioned him as a leader in orthopedic medicine.

Returning as host for this episode is Gina Grad, a dynamic voice in radio, television, and podcasting. Widely known for her work on The Adam Carolla Show, her presence brings depth and authenticity to New Frontiers. Grad’s ability to connect with audiences has made her a trusted storyteller across multiple platforms. She is also the author of My Extra Mom, a children’s book designed to help blended families navigate new dynamics with understanding and care.

In this upcoming episode, New Frontiers takes viewers inside Gough Surgical, PLLC, exploring how Dr. Gough’s team is setting new standards in orthopedic care. Through cutting-edge robotic technology and a patient-first approach, they are redefining how joint replacement surgeries are performed, making once complex procedures more efficient and accessible.

Dr. Gough’s expertise extends beyond the operating room. With a career dedicated to both surgical excellence and medical education, he continues to train surgeons worldwide in the latest advancements in robotic-assisted joint replacement. He is a board-certified member of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and an active participant in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. His practice, based at the Orthopedic Institute of the West, serves as a hub for innovative surgical techniques, with a focus on improving outcomes and enhancing patient care.

This episode of New Frontiers provides a rare glimpse into the evolving landscape of orthopedic surgery, where technology and expertise come together to improve lives. Viewers can tune in on March 1st and March 15th at 5:00 PM EST on Bloomberg, with additional on-demand availability following the broadcast.

For more information on Gough Surgical, PLLC, visit https://goughmd.com.

To learn more about New Frontiers, visit https://planettvstudios.com or contact Christian Alain at (888) 210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com .

