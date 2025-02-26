ElevateMeD’s Ignite Atlanta Event Celebrates Six Years of Impact - Eradicating Disparities in Medicine

Paving the Way for Future Physician Leaders with Mentorship, Leadership Development, Financial Literacy, Network, and Scholarship Support.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElevateMeD is thrilled to announce its upcoming Ignite Atlanta event on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 6:30 PM at The Piedmont Room (500 10th Street Northeast Atlanta, GA, 30309). This milestone fundraising event not only celebrates six years of transformative growth but also looks ahead to the future of medicine, as proceeds raised go directly to support the program. ElevateMeD’s ongoing commitment to empowering underrepresented medical students as a tangible step in the eradication of health disparities will be the highlight, with over $1.2 million already invested in the success of the next generation of diverse physician leaders. The ElevateMeD Scholars Program is a comprehensive pathway program providing tuition-based scholarships, mentorship, leadership development, financial literacy, and a vast network of mentors and peers. The impact is seen in its fundraising efforts, its reach of 70 students selected for the Scholars Program since its inception, and its collaboration with 28 medical schools nationwide.The evening will honor the organization's successes and its benefactors. It will feature keynote remarks from ElevateMeD Scholar, Jahlecia Gregory, a 4th year medical student at Morehouse School of Medicine who is choosing to pursue a career in Psychiatry to help reduce disparities in mental healthcare, particularly among children and adolescents of color. There will also be a featured presentation of the ElevateMeD Trailblazer Award to Judge Glenda Hatchett. ElevateMeD is honored to recognize Judge Glenda Hatchett for her unwavering dedication to justice and advocacy. A nationally renowned judge, television personality, and bestselling author, Judge Hatchett has spent her career championing the rights of children, families, and underserved communities. Her passion for empowering others aligns with our mission ensuring that the future of medicine is as diverse as the patients it serves.Additional remarks will be made by Xavier Walker, ElevateMeD Events Committee; Dr. Maia McCuiston, ElevateMeD Mentor and Pediatrician; Dr. Jeshenna Watkins, ElevateMeD Events Chair and Obstetrician/Gynecologist; and ElevateMeD Founder, Dr. Porter Umphrey, a Neuro-Oncologist who will speak on behalf of ElevateMeD’s Board of Directors.“When we founded ElevateMeD in 2019, we asked our supporters to believe in our vision of a physician workforce that reflected the communities served as a tangible step toward the eradication of health disparities,” said ElevateMeD Co-founder Dr. Alyx Porter Umphrey. “Six years later, I am elated to see our vision realized as the bright and talented diverse leaders in healthcare that we have invested in so deeply begin to enter their communities and influence change in all of the spheres they influence. What started as a program that attracted interest because of the scholarship support has emerged very quickly as a holistic and innovative career development pathway for future leaders in healthcare, the value of which usurps the scholarship component in dividends.”The Ignite Atlanta fundraising event comes as ElevateMeD continues its mission to diversify the physician workforce as a tangible step toward eradicating health disparities."I have truly enjoyed being enriched by the ElevateMeD program. When I first joined ElevateMeD, I was overjoyed and thankful for the scholarship support. I could not have predicted the quality and thoughtfulness that goes into the year-round programming. Speakers are intentionally chosen and events are thoughtfully planned which results in responsiveness to students’ current needs and interests. ElevateMeD is a phenomenal resource for supporting URiM physicians in training,” said Jahlecia Gregory, 2024 ElevateMeD Scholar.As ElevateMeD reflects on its achievements, Ignite Atlanta will also serve as a forward-looking celebration and catalyst for reaffirming the organization’s commitment to empowering the next generation of diverse physician leaders.Supporters, alums, and community members are invited to this special celebration. For more information about the event, to donate, or to learn more about ElevateMeD’s work, please visit ignite.elevatemed.org Host Committee: Dr. Darren Dolly, Dr. Kristie Dyson, Dr. Sharonne Hayes, Dr. William Humphries, J & Katina Lett, Dr. Todd Martin, Tracey Walker-Carter, Xavier Walker

