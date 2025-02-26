Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 24, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of February 24 include the following:

Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a press conference at South Carolina State University for a special announcement, Fine Arts Building Auditorium, South Carolina State University, 300 College Street, Orangeburg, S.C.

Tuesday, February 25 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the University of South Carolina Medical School Groundbreaking Ceremony, University of South Carolina Health Sciences Campus, BullStreet District, 2730 Colonial Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, February 26 at 3:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the 2025 South Carolina Nonprofit Summit, Columbia Marriott, 1200 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, February 26 at 4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 14th Annual South Carolina Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency Greenville, Regency Ballrooms (A-C), 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 17, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of February 17 included:

Monday, February 17

11:30 AM: Policy call.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, February 18

10:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day, Blatt Building, Room 112, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the House Republican Caucus meeting, Blatt Building, Room 112, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference to announce a statewide appointment for the Adjutant General, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Wednesday, February 19

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association winter meeting and the Republican Governors Association winter meeting, Washington, D.C.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

7:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, February 20

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association winter meeting and the Republican Governors Association winter meeting, Washington, D.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Council of Governors Plenary meeting, Grand Hyatt, Washington, D.C.

12:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a meeting with fellow governors.

3:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Friday, February 21

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association winter meeting and the Republican Governors Association winter meeting, Washington, D.C.

7:30 AM: Meeting with fellow governors.

8:15 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in The White House Governors Working Session, The White House, Washington, D.C.

11:30 AM: Meeting with a federal agency.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the National Governors Association’s Plenary Session I: Project Acceleration and Permitting Reform for Energy Reliability and Resilience, Washington, D.C.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a Governors Reception at the Residence of Japanese Ambassador Shigeo Yamada, 4000 Nebraska Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

7:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.