South Carolina export sales total $38 billion in 2024, the highest volume since 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) and South Carolina Ports (SC Ports) today announced that the state’s 2024 export sales totaled $38 billion, the highest volume since 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The automotive industry led South Carolina’s exported goods, with sales more than double that of the next largest industry type (aircraft and aerospace components). The state is the nation’s top exporter of both completed passenger vehicles and tires, and is also number two in the export of ball/roller bearings.

South Carolina’s top five exported commodities in 2024, by percentage share, were:

Completed passenger vehicles Aircraft and parts Machinery and parts (turbojets, turbopropellers, gas turbines, ball and roller bearings, appliances for boilers and pumps) Plastics Rubber (tires)

Notable 2024 trade statistics include:

2024 export sales totaled $38 billion, the highest volume since 2019. This sales figure represents a 2% increase year-over-year and is in line with overall U.S. exports which also saw 2% growth.

In 2024, South Carolina was the top U.S. state in export sales of completed passenger vehicles, with $10.9 billion representing 18.4% of total U.S market share.

For the 10th consecutive year, South Carolina was the national leader in the export of tires, with sales reaching $1.8 billion, representing 36.5% of the total U.S. market share.

South Carolina exports reached 197 countries and territories in 2024.

South Carolina is also number two in the country in exports of ball/roller bearings with 11% of U.S. market share.

Germany solidified its position as the number one export market for South Carolina-made products and services, accounting for nearly $5 billion ($4.98 billion) and representing a 6% increase year-over-year, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Aircraft exports from South Carolina to South Korea and the United Kingdom registered a big increase, propelling the two countries to the top six export partners.

"South Carolina's business community and workforce continue to produce top-quality products, and the world has taken notice," said Governor Henry McMaster. "As the national leader in export sales of passenger vehicles and tires, we are further strengthening our reputation as one of the best states in the country to do business, which will help attract even more capital investment and opportunities for our people."

"Our state remains committed to expanding our global reach and moving South Carolina-made products across the world, and last year's impressive export sales total reflects this," said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. "Supporting international trade is a vital part of our dedication to the success of our companies from launch to legacy, and we are pleased to see these efforts paying off for the businesses that call South Carolina home."

“South Carolina’s advanced manufacturers, automakers, tire producers, agricultural shippers and other businesses depend on South Carolina Ports to efficiently move their goods to global markets,” said SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin. “SC Ports provides reliable, highly productive port service to ensure S.C.-based businesses can successfully run operations and grow their businesses. We are proud to support our state’s thriving economy.”

South Carolina companies looking to expand their global markets can explore S.C. Commerce’s Export Incentives or contact the international trade team.