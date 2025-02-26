Planet TV Studios to Feature Dr. Daniel C. Allison in New Frontiers Episode Premiering March 1st on Bloomberg

Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. Dr. Daniel C. Allison in New Frontiers Episode March 1st on Bloomberg.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios is set to air a new episode of New Frontiers, titled New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies, on Saturday, March 1st, 2025 and again on April 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM EST on Bloomberg. This latest installment will delve into advancements in medical science, with a focus on the breakthrough work of Daniel C. Allison, MD, FACS, a leader in orthopedic surgical oncology and complex skeletal reconstruction.

Dr. Allison, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, is widely recognized for his expertise in musculoskeletal oncology, advanced joint reconstruction, high-impact trauma cases, and limb salvage procedures. As Assistant Director of Orthopedic Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Co-Director of Pediatric Orthopedic Oncology at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Dr. Allison has been at the forefront of developing surgical techniques that are transforming patient outcomes. He was also the first surgeon in Southern California to perform osseointegration implant surgery on a lower extremity amputee, improving mobility and quality of life for individuals facing limb loss.

His contributions extend beyond the operating room—Dr. Allison has played a key role in designing innovative surgical implant systems, including the Patriot Trans-Femoral and Trans-Tibial Osseointegration (OI) Implants, the Proximal Tibia Endoprosthetic Implant, and the Tribute Minimally Invasive / Bone Preserving Hip Arthroplasty Femoral Stem. His research, published in leading medical journals, continues to shape the field of orthopedic oncology and reconstructive surgery.

Adding to the depth of this episode, Planet TV Studios is excited to welcome back renowned radio personality, author, and podcast host Gina Grad as the host of New Frontiers. Known for her work on The Adam Carolla Show and her highly regarded children's book about blended families, My Extra Mom, Grad brings her signature authenticity and storytelling expertise to the series. Her ability to engage audiences and distill complex topics into compelling narratives makes her an invaluable part of the New Frontiers experience. Her presence ensures that viewers not only gain insight into next generation medical advancements but also understand their profound impact on patients’ lives.

New Frontiers continues its mission of bringing viewers closer to the minds shaping the future of medicine, technology, and industry. The episode will be available for on-demand streaming following its initial airing on Bloomberg, allowing audiences worldwide to witness Dr. Allison’s remarkable contributions to orthopedic surgery.

For more information about Dr. Daniel C. Allison, MD, FACS, visit https://drallison.org.

For details on New Frontiers and Planet TV Studios, visit https://planettvstudios.com or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.

