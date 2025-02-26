Submit Release
Republic of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available for Pre-Order in Canada

ROG continues to set the standard of gaming with its powerful laptop lineup equipped with NVIDIA RTX 50 Series of GPU's

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the arrival of its 2025 NVIDIA® RTX Laptop GPU line-up of equipped devices – now available for pre-order. ROG’s cutting-edge line-up involves the latest from NVIDIA, with innovative graphics technologies like DLSS 4 and Frame Generation to enjoy ray tracing without sacrificing performance. Our line up available for pre-order includes: ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18, ROG Strix G16, and ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16, on online retailers including Best Buy, Memory Express, CDW, Canada Computers and selected retailers.

ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18: Unleashing Ultimate Power and Precision

At the heart of our line-up is the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16 & SCAR 18, equipped with the most powerful RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU’s NVIDIA has to offer. They’re also equipped with a built in MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, these laptops are engineered handle the most demanding AAA titles, high-performance applications, and intensive multi-tasking with ease.

Complementing this power is ROG’s Intelligent Cooling technology, which incorporates a custom vapor chamber, sandwiched heatsink, and advanced Tri-Fan Technology. Enhanced further with Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU, this thermal system keeps temperatures low and reduces noise levels to 45dB, allowing gamers to fully unleash their hardware’s potential in even the most extended sessions.

With up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a spacious up to 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, the Strix SCAR Series delivers exceptional speed, storage, and smooth multitasking. The tool-less access design makes it easy to upgrade both memory and storage, empowering users to stay at the cutting edge of technology. Additionally, the AniMe Vision array on the lid and full-surround Aura RGB light bar across the chassis allow gamers to customize their devices and create a distinctive, personal aesthetic.

ROG Strix G16: Empowering Every Gamer

Designed to unite squads and elevate gaming experiences, the ROG Strix G16 deliver fast AAA gaming performance and seamless content creation, powered by Intel’s® Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX. Paired with NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, these devices offer unmatched performance and stunning graphics. With up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM, they ensure smooth multitasking and efficient handling of resource-intensive applications. The advanced Tri-Fan Technology, full-width heatsink, and full-surround vents provide exceptional thermal management, allowing users to maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions.

The ROG Strix G16 is equipped with dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots and designed for future-proofing, with Intel models supporting PCIe Gen 5 on both slots this allows for seamless storage upgrades. With customizable hotkeys for quick access to essential functions, the Strix G16 empower gamers to rise to victory. 

ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are prime choices for gamers and creators seeking portability without sacrificing performance. Crafted from a CNC-milled aluminum chassis, these laptops balance lightweight design with structural durability. The G16 is powered by up to the latest Intel® Core Ultra 9 285H, while the G14 features up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. They come equipped with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5090 on the G16 and up to an RTX 5080 on the G14, delivering top-tier performance for gaming and multitasking on the go.

To maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions, the Zephyrus series incorporates an advanced cooling system that includes 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans, and either a vapor chamber or a robust set of heat pipes depending on the configuration. With weights of just 3.46lbs for the G14 and 1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs) for the G16, alongside a thickness of 1.59cm (0.63”) for the Zephyrus G14 and 1.49cm (0.59”) for the Zephyrus G16 at their thinnest section, these ultra-thin laptops excel in portability. They also feature Slash Lighting and are available in a stylish Platinum White option, making a bold visual statement.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

The new 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18, ROG Strix G16, and ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16 are now available for pre-order through online retailers including Best Buy, Memory Express, CDW, Canada Computers, and selected retailers.

Additional availability will be listed on the ASUS website later in Q1, with shipments expected to start from late March.

For more information, contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Strix SCAR 18 

Config Model Name  G835LX-XS99-CA G835LX-XS97 G835LW-XS97 G835LW-BS97-CB G835LR-XS96
Marketing Name  ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) 
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro 
Color  Off Black 
Weight  3.30 Kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions  39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm (15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26")
Display  18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio 
Processor  Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz

(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

24GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7
Memory  64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)  32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)  64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)  32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) 
Storage  2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports  1 x 2.5G Lan Jack 
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack 
Battery  90 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$6,999  C$6,499 C$5,299 C$5,299 C$4,499
Where to buy link  Best Buy

Canada Computers

ASUS 		Best Buy

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS 		Best Buy

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS 		Best Buy

ASUS 		Canada Computers

ASUS

 
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Config Model Name  G635LX-XS99-CA G635LX-XS97 G635LW-XS97 G635LR-XS96
Marketing Name  ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025)
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro
Color  Off Black
Weight  2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions  35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
Display 16" ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio 
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz

(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

24GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7
Memory  64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
Storage  2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports  1 x 2.5G Lan Jack 
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack 
Battery  90 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$6,699 C$5,999 C$4,999 C$4,499
Where to buy link  Best Buy

Canada Computers

ASUS 		Best Buy

Canada Computers

CDW

ASUS 		Best Buy

Canada Computers

ASUS 		Canada Computers

ASUS


ROG Strix G16 (2025) 

Config Model Name  G615LW-XS96-CA G615LR-DS96-CA
Marketing Name  ROG Strix G16 (2025) 
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro 
Color  Off Black 
Weight  2.65 Kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions  35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
Display  16-inch, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA), 240HZ, 3ms, G-SYNC, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare display, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR
Processor  Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX

2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7
Memory  32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
Storage  1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Webcam 
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports  1 x 2.5G Lan Jack 
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack 
Battery  90 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$4,299 C$3,599
Where to buy link  Best Buy

Canada Computers

ASUS 		Canada Computers

ASUS


ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) 

Config Model Name  GA403WW-RS96-CA GA403WR-DS96-CA
Marketing Name  ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) 
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro  Windows 11 Home 
Color  Platinum White
Weight  1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions  31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72")
Display  14", ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR 
Processor  AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor

2.0GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNA NPU up to 50TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7
Memory  32 GB LPDDR5X 8000 (on board)  32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board) 
Storage  1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0) 
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Webcam 
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports
1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support) 
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)
Battery  73 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$4,299 C$3,699 
Where to buy link  ASUS Best Buy

ASUS


ROG Zephyrus G16 

Config Model Name  GU605CX-XS98-CA GU605CW-XS98-CA GU605CR-XS98-CA
Marketing Name  ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025) 
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro 
Color  Platinum White
Weight  1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
Dimensions  35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69")
Display  16", ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR 
Processor  Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H

2.9 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

24GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7
Memory  64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) 
Storage  2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0) 
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Webcam 
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports 
1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support) 
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s
Battery  90 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$5,499 C$4,799 C$4,299
Where to buy link  Best Buy 

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS 		Best Buy
 
Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS 		Best Buy
 
ASUS


NOTES TO EDITORS

Where to buy links:

2025 ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/content/2025-rog-gaming-laptops/

ROG Strix SCAR 18 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-18-2025/

ROG Strix SCAR 16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-16-2025/

ROG Strix G18 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g18-2025/

ROG Strix G16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g16-2025/

ROG Zephyrus G14 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2025/

ROG Zephyrus G16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2025-gu605/

ROG Flow Z13 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-flow/rog-flow-z13-2025/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus_rog

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.x.com/asus

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a844e4b-61d1-4a8d-a25e-66e5fe44bbd8


PRESS CONTACTS

Media Relations
ASUS Canada
media.ca@asus.com

Redoine Taoussi
Public Relations Manager
Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com

Primary Logo

