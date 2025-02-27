Lipid Nanosciences is Advancing 'GC101' to Proof of Concept/Preclinical Studies with a Potential New Research Partner

The spread of drug-resistant infection requires novel therapetics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lipid Nanosciences , Inc., a privately held company based in New York, New York, has been conducting collaborative discussions with an early-stage research organization to aid in the development of its novel lipid-based therapeutic. This therapeutic candidate, known as GC101, is designed to treat infectious diseases and potentially other unmet medical needs, either as a standalone therapeutic or as an adjuvant therapy to infectious disease treatments.GC101, derived from adeps lanae and precisely formulated to eradicate bacterial or viral infections, has previously demonstrated significant efficacy in multiple in vivo models. These promising results have prompted the company to continue its efforts in formulation and development, guiding the formal documentation of case results. This process begins with new rounds of proof-of-concept (POC) studies aimed at generating data to support the scientific team at LNS. The objective is to obtain robust information for future studies that will assess additional efficacy, safety, formulation, dosage timing, cost, and other critical factors. These efforts will equip the company with the necessary tools to establish effective strategic objectives, budgets, and timelines crucial for advancement.Currently, Lipid Nanosciences is planning to collaborate with IBT Bioservices, a 13,300-square-foot facility in Rockville, Maryland. IBT is expertly designed and staffed with a collective 150+ years of experience in early-stage research supporting therapeutics and vaccines that treat and save lives. As a full-service contract research organization (CRO), IBT specializes in supporting the development of vaccines and therapeutics. The company and its team of infectious disease experts provide flexible and cost-effective business models, allowing LNS to advance at a sustainable pace. In addition to IBT’s commitment to superior study design, monitoring, and reporting, the organization strives to help clients achieve their R&D goals on time and within budget.Additional meetings are expected over the next few weeks, with phase one of LNS’s preclinical POC study design and initiation set to begin as soon as possible. The scientific teams from both companies will meet within the next 14 days to determine study timelines, with the first study expected to commence within the next 45-60 days. This timeline accounts for the ordering and acclimation of study subjects before the study begins, as well as the approval and funding of study design and budget plans. Once these steps are completed, it typically takes 3-6 weeks for the selected study subjects to be prepared for exposure and treatment.Michael Wilhelm, CEO of LNS, stated:“We are excited about advancing our efforts to demonstrate GC101’s potential in treating infections in ways that current gold-standard treatments cannot. This progress will allow us to develop a therapy that can serve as either a standalone treatment or an adjuvant where no effective therapy currently exists. It has been a pleasure to work with the team at IBT Bioservices, and we look forward to a strong and successful partnership.”He continued:“There are some excellent early-stage CROs in the U.S. that can be helpful, but not many. Finding the best fit for our candidate and its intended applications took time. The team at IBT is outstanding, and we are relieved to have secured a promising partnership. Everyone at LNS—from the founders of the science to the business and research teams—is eager to push forward.”About Lipid Nanosciences, Inc.Lipid Nanosciences, Inc. is a privately held, New York-based biotechnology company incorporated in Delaware. The company is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutic solutions. Its team is dedicated to identifying and advancing candidate therapeutics for both human and animal health.Lipid Nanosciences focuses on lipid-derived solutions designed to provide targeted, safe, and effective treatments for bacterial infections, viral infections, and sepsis as well as novel, optimized drug delivery systems. The company’s innovative approaches aim to protect existing active ingredients from degradation commonly observed in traditional delivery methods.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, timing, and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied.The information contained in this announcement is believed to be current as of the date of issue. Lipid Nanosciences, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release updates or revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect changes in expectations, events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based.

