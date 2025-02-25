S. 347, Brownfields Reauthorization Act of 2025
S. 347 would amend the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980 to modify and reauthorize appropriations for two grant programs administered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The bill would authorize the appropriation of $200 million annually over the 2025-2030 period for grants to clean up brownfields and would authorize the appropriation of specific annual amounts totaling $375 million over the same period to fund grants supporting state actions to clean up and redevelop brownfields. (Brownfields are properties that are contaminated with hazardous substances that must be remediated before the properties can be redeveloped.) In 2024, EPA allocated $170 million for all brownfield-related activities.
Assuming appropriation of the specified amounts and using historical spending patterns for those activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 347 would cost $1.2 billion over the 2025-2030 period and $379 million after 2030.
The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).
|
Table 1.
Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 347
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2025-2030
|
Brownfield Cleanup
|
Authorization
|
200
|
200
|
200
|
200
|
200
|
200
|
1,200
|
Estimated Outlays
|
20
|
100
|
160
|
200
|
200
|
200
|
880
|
State Response Programs
|
Authorization
|
50
|
55
|
60
|
65
|
70
|
75
|
375
|
Estimated Outlays
|
15
|
47
|
56
|
61
|
66
|
71
|
316
|
Total Changes
|
Authorization
|
250
|
255
|
260
|
265
|
270
|
275
|
1,575
|
Estimated Outlays
|
35
|
147
|
216
|
261
|
266
|
271
|
1,196
The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Aurora Swanson and Kelly Durand. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.
Phillip L. Swagel
Director, Congressional Budget Office
