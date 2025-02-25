Submit Release
H.R. 249, a bill to redesignate certain facilities at Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in honor of Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.

H.R. 249 would redesignate a bridge and a park within the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in honor of Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that updating maps, informational material, and signage would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Alaina Rhee. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

