S. 371, SBA Disaster Transparency Act

S. 371 would require the Small Business Administration (SBA) to publish on its website the reports on SBA disaster assistance operations that are required by the Small Business Disaster Response and Loan Improvements Act of 2008.

Because the SBA currently publishes these reports on its website, CBO estimates that implementing S. 371 would not affect federal spending.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Margot Berman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.