Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Krill Meal Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast By 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Krill Meal Market Size Expected To Grow In The Near Future?

According to the latest market report, the global krill meal market size has experienced a robust growth trajectory in recent years. It expanded from $1.3 billion in 2024 to $1.39 billion in 2025, charting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to a surge in demand for sustainable seafood, robust developments in the aquaculture industry, rising health consciousness, growth of the pet food industry, and strong regulatory support for sustainable practices.

How Can We Expect The Market To Perform In The Future?

The krill meal market is predicted to demonstrate vigorous growth in the coming years, skyrocketing to $1.77 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be traced back to the increasing popularity of marine-derived ingredients, a heightened focus on animal welfare, improved consumer education, growing demand for natural ingredients, and the burgeoning dietary supplements market. Key trends projected to dominate the forecast period include technological advancements, the advent of functional meals, a focus on sustainability, a shift towards online sales, and regulatory compliance.

What Is The Role Of The Pet Food Industry In Driving The Krill Meal Market?

The ascendance of the pet food industry is expected to fuel the growth of the krill meal market into the future. The pet food industry encapsulates the production, distribution, and sale of an array of food products meticulously designed for pets, including dogs, cats, birds, and other domestic animals.

Expanding pet ownership, humanization of pets, rising awareness of pet nutrition, coupled with the demand for premium and specialized pet food products are all factors propelling the pet food industry. In turn, they are fostering the robust growth of the krill meal market, due to krill meal's retinue of benefits - it provides a high-quality protein source, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential nutrients that nurture pet health, particularly skin, coat, and joint health, whilst also enhancing the palatability of pet food products.

Future Projections For The Krill Meal Market?

1 By Type: Whole Krill Meal; De-oiled Krill Meal

2 By Source: Antarctic Krill; Other Krill Species

3 By Form: Frozen; Dried; Pelletized

4 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors

5 By Application: Aquaculture; Livestock Feed; Pet Food; Pharmaceuticals; Other Applications

Further subsegments are detailed as follows:

1 By High-Protein Whole Krill Meal: Low-Protein Whole Krill Meal; Whole Krill Meal For Animal Feed; Whole Krill Meal For Aquaculture; Whole Krill Meal For Pet Food

2 By De-oiled Krill Meal: High-Protein De-oiled Krill Meal; Low-Fat De-oiled Krill Meal; De-oiled Krill MealFor Animal Feed; De-oiled Krill Meal For Aquaculture; De-oiled Krill Meal For Nutritional Supplements

Which Region Led The Krill Meal Market?

For the year 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the krill meal market. The report also provides coverage of other regions inclusive of Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Companies Are Operating In The Market?

The report identifies major companies operating in the krill meal market including Orkla Group, Daesang Corporation, BioMar Group A/S, Shandong Luhua Group Co. Ltd., TripleNine Group, Ifremer, Aker BioMarine, KD Pharma Group, Nautika, Rimfrost, Superba, Neptune Krill, Colpex International, CYT INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, Krill Canada Corporation, Norwegian Fish Oil AS, NWC Naturals Inc., Sirius Food, Tharos, Brio Foods, and La Merced.

What Are The Current Trends In The Market?

Major companies operating in the krill meal market are focusing on the development of approved products, such as highly nutritious krill-based ingredients, to implement competitive strategies.

