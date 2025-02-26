[U.S.]Supreme Court denies review of San Jose police shooting, cold case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined appeals to overturn a ruling that upheld an excessive force finding in a 2017 fatal police shooting in San Jose, and a separate ruling in which double-jeopardy protections were denied to a man charged for the third time in a 1992 Mountain View cold-case killing.

