Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,248 in the last 365 days.

[U.S.]Supreme Court denies review of San Jose police shooting, cold case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined appeals to overturn a ruling that upheld an excessive force finding in a 2017 fatal police shooting in San Jose, and a separate ruling in which double-jeopardy protections were denied to a man charged for the third time in a 1992 Mountain View cold-case killing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

[U.S.]Supreme Court denies review of San Jose police shooting, cold case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more