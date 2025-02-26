Press protection under California’s constitution

The [U.S. Supreme] Court may roll back existing press protections in the coming years. Press advocates must now look to other sources of protection instead. One promising possibility is state constitutions. California’s constitution, in particular, operates as a valuable yet underutilized source of protection for journalists and other newsgatherers.

