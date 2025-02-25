Woman Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Elvis Presley’s Family

A Missouri woman pleaded guilty today in the Western District of Tennessee for her role in a scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family of millions of dollars and to steal the family’s ownership interest in Graceland, Elvis Presley’s former home in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to court documents, Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, of Kimberling City, orchestrated a scheme to conduct a fraudulent sale of Graceland — using a fake company, forged documents, and false court filings — by falsely claiming that Elvis Presley’s daughter had pledged Graceland as collateral for a loan that she failed to repay before her death. Findley threatened to foreclose on Graceland and auction it to the highest bidder if Elvis Presley’s family did not pay or settle the claim against the estate.

Findley pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Supervisory Official Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Reagan Taylor Fondren for the Western District of Tennessee, Inspector in Charge Eric Shen of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Criminal Investigations Group, and Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico of the FBI Nashville Field Office made the announcement.

The USPIS and FBI Nashville Field Office are investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Aaron Henricks of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Carroll L. André III for the Western District of Tennessee are prosecuting the case. Fraud Section Assistant Chief Cory E. Jacobs and Trial Attorney Christopher Fenton provided substantial assistance with the investigation and prosecution.