Knee Braces Global Market Report 2025: Driving Forces, Market Players, And Industry Analysis Uncovered

Knee Braces Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Knee Braces Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The knee braces market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased product penetration, a rise in osteoarthritis OA cases, orthopedic knee surgeries, a rise in healthcare spending, increased awareness, and an increase in sports participation.

What’s Driving The Knee Brace Market Growth?

A key driver of growth for the knee braces market is the increasing incidence of sports injuries. These injuries, resulting from participation in various athletic activities, impact different parts of the body, including muscles, bones, tendons, ligaments, and joints. The growing popularity of sports and fitness activities, leading to more individuals engaging in high-intensity training, is driving this rising incidence of sports injuries.

Knee braces, through their support, stability, and protection of the knee joint, help in reducing injury risks such as ligament tears or strains. They limit excessive movement and provide compression. For instance, in September 2024, the National Safety Council, a US-based public health and safety organization, reported a 2% increase in sports and recreational injuries in the US in 2023, with a total of 3.7 million individuals receiving medical treatment in emergency departments for such injuries.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20859&type=smp

Who Are The Key Players In The Knee Braces Market?

Notable companies operating in the knee braces market are dominated by big names such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., 3M Company, Medline Industries Inc., Essity AB., Enovis Corporation, Weber Orthopedic Inc, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Össur hf., Orthofix Medical Inc., Breg Inc., Bauerfeind AG, McDavid Inc., Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd., Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Aspen Medical Products Inc., Medi GmbH & Co. KG, BioSkin LLC., Rehband AB., Medi-Dyne Healthcare Products Inc., ThermoSki.

What's The Take On Future Predictions And Emerging Trends?

Knee braces market size is expected to see a significant growth, reaching $2.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. This is due to an increasing aging population, rising awareness, growing sports participation and fitness trends, a higher prevalence of osteoarthritis, and a marked surge in non-invasive treatment options.

Several factors will contribute to the expected growth. These span across technological advancements, evolving demographics with aging populations globally, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and advances in knee braces.

Companies operating in the knee brace market are focusing on technological advancements, such as unloader braces. These braces are designed to enhance comfort, improve offloading mechanisms, provide more effective, personalized treatment for knee osteoarthritis. They reduce pain and improve function by redistributing pressure away from the affected compartment of the knee.

An exemplary innovation comes from Enovis Corporation's launch of the DonJoy ROAM OA Knee Brace in January 2024. This device provides dynamic unloading of the knee to alleviate pain and enhance mobility for individuals with unicompartmental osteoarthritis. Its user-friendly design, customizable fit, and lightweight construction make it an effective solution for conservative management and support during daily activities.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/knee-braces-global-market-report

How Is The Global Knee Braces Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Prophylactic Knee Braces, Rehabilitative Knee Braces, Patellofemoral Knee Braces, Functional Knee Braces

2 By Application: Medical Use, Sports Use

3 By End Use: Orthopedic Clinics, Over-the-Counter OTC, Hospital, Durable Medical Equipment DME Dealers, Other End Users

These segments further subdivide into:

1 By Prophylactic Knee Braces: Hinged Prophylactic Braces, Sleeve-Style Prophylactic Braces, Wraparound Prophylactic Braces, Others

2 By Rehabilitative Knee Braces: Post-Operative Braces, Recovery Knee Braces, Adjustable Braces For Rehabilitation, Others

3 By Patellofemoral Knee Braces: Patella Stabilizing Braces, Patella Tracking Braces, Open Patella Braces, Others

4 By Functional Knee Braces: Ligament Knee Braces, ACL Support Braces, Hinged Knee Braces For Support, Custom-Made Functional Knee Braces, Others

What's The Regional Outlook?

In 2024, North America stood as the largest region in the knee braces market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the knee braces market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-braces-and-support-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Total Hip and Knee Replacements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/total-hip-and-knee-replacements-global-market-report

Knee Implants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/knee-implants-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. Home to over 15000+ reports from 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company continues to build a reputation for its comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry leaders, it is your one-stop destination for information that keeps you ahead in the game.

Connect with us at The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.