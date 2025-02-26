The Vanella Group, Inc. Sponsors 2025 AI in Sales Summit: Empowering B2B Sales Teams with AI-Driven Strategies

TVG logo Best Small Business/Marketing Agency Silicon Review Top 50

The Vanella Group, Inc. sponsors the AI in Sales Summit, Feb 26-27, 2025, featuring leaders like Marc Benioff, Bill McDermott, Richard Barkey, and Thomas Ross.

AI enhances precision, accelerates learning about prospects and their industry, and empowers smarter engagement. Mastering its potential is key to driving faster, more effective connections.” — MariAnne Vanella

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vanella Group, Inc., a leader in B2B sales development B2B lead generation , and pipeline intelligence, proudly announces its sponsorship of the "AI in Sales" Sales 3.0 Summit, taking place February 26-27, 2025. This virtual event will bring together industry visionaries to explore how AI is transforming B2B sales strategies, enhancing productivity, personalization, and performance.The summit will feature keynote speakers, including:• Marc Benioff, Chair, CEO, and Co-Founder of Salesforce• Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of ServiceNow• Richard Barkey, Founder and CEO of Imparta• Thomas Ross, VP of Sales at SoarAmong the thought leaders taking the stage is MariAnne Vanella, CEO of The Vanella Group, Inc., who will present her session, “Using AI to Do More, Not Less.” This session challenges traditional sales structures by highlighting the critical role of skilled professionals in early prospect engagements, demonstrating how AI enhances—not replaces—sales efforts.“The technology available for B2B sales and marketing brings productivity and insight to new levels,” says MariAnne Vanella. “Combine that with what is known about HOW prospects want to engage; the combination delivers an experience for prospects that was not possible until the era we are in. Sellers have experienced a significant increase in volume, precision, and positive outcomes through using AI and ‘Front-Line Fluency’ to build pipeline. I am excited to be part of this summit to showcase how sales organizations can deliver better experiences for prospects and achieve new levels of efficiencies that convert to revenue.”MariAnne Vanella’s session will demonstrate how AI empowers sales teams to:• Identify high-value opportunities with precision• Engage prospects more effectively• Streamline workflows for increased efficiency and conversionThrough real-world examples and actionable strategies, attendees will learn how to integrate AI into their sales processes, driving revenue while working smarter.Gerhard Gschwandtner, CEO and Founder of Sales 3.0 and Selling Power, praises Vanella’s leadership: "Mari Anne Vanella's keynote at the Sales 2.0 Conference promises to deliver groundbreaking insights into modern sales strategies, showcasing her unparalleled expertise in transforming enterprise sales performance."As AI continues to reshape B2B sales, The Vanella Group, Inc. remains at the forefront, equipping sales organizations with cutting-edge insights and solutions.For more information about the AI in Sales Summit and to register, visit the Conference Page

