VetComm Sponsors Disabled Veteran Para Athlete Brian "Big Country" Conwell

At VetComm, we believe in supporting veterans in all aspects of their lives, whether it's helping get them the VA benefits they're owed or cheering them on in their athletic pursuits.” — Kate Monroe, CEO VetComm

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm , a leading organization dedicated to helping veterans access their VA disability benefits, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Brian "Big Country" Conwell during his 2025 athletic event tour. This sponsorship underscores VetComm's commitment to supporting the veteran community.In 2014, Conwell lost a leg in a tragic crash while on active duty in the Army. Doctors told him he'd never walk again. But in 2020, after regaining mobility in his right leg, he successfully relearned to walk. One year later, and he was back in the gym. Conwell has since become a popular and highly accomplished para athlete and personal trainer. He's competed in several athletic events, like the 2022 International Desert Challenge and 2022 National Veteran Wheelchair Games, and has won multiple medals for his athletic achievements. Brian was successfully drafted for Team Army and competed in the DOD Warrior Games, medaling in several events.This year, VetComm will be contributing to Conwell's travel and lodging expenses as he competes in several athletic competitions, reflecting the company's multifaceted support of veterans. In addition to VA disability claim assistance and sponsorships like Conwell's, VetComm also supports the 41,000 unhoused veterans in America by working with charities to help find their forever homes. The company also fights in Washington D.C. for legislation that supports the veteran community."We are thrilled to support Brian in his athletic endeavors this year," said Kate Monroe, a veteran and the CEO of VetComm. "His resilience and determination embody the spirit of our veterans."As VetComm continues to support Conwell's athletic pursuits, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to empower veterans across the country. This sponsorship is a testament to VetComm's commitment to a broader well-being of the veteran community, extending beyond the realm of VA benefits to foster a culture of support and camaraderie.Social Media:

VetComm Sponsors Veteran Para Athlete Brian "Big Country" Conwell's 2025 Athletic Tour

