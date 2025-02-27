Jimmy Owens Brings Insights on Overcoming Challenges in the Workforce to FBLA Conference in San Diego
(FBLA) Conference in San Diego, California. This prestigious event will focus on "Collaboration with Multiple Generations in the Workforce.
The conference will address crucial workplace topics, including overcoming adversity, enhancing personal relevance, and breaking down generational stereotypes. Owens, a seasoned speaker and bestselling author, will share his personal experiences and professional strategies to help young professionals thrive.
"Overcoming stereotypes and staying relevant in today’s workforce is essential," said Owens. "Success comes from adaptability, continuous learning, and finding ways to connect across generations."
Owens’ session will emphasize resilience, adaptability, and career longevity, offering practical tools for overcoming challenges and achieving success in a diverse workplace. His personal journey—including his experience as a heart transplant recipient in 2023—adds a unique perspective on perseverance and determination.
A keynote speaker, bestselling author, and USA Swimming Coach for US Masters Swimming, Owens is dedicated to empowering the next generation of professionals. His insights into overcoming adversity and thriving in challenging environments have inspired audiences worldwide.
For more information about the FBLA Conference and to connect with Jimmy Owens, please visit www.JimmyOwensSpeaker.com.
