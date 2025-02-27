Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,231 in the last 365 days.

Jimmy Owens Brings Insights on Overcoming Challenges in the Workforce to FBLA Conference in San Diego

Logo for the company

Company Logo for JimmyOwensSpeaker.com

Photo of Speaker

Photo of Jimmy Owens

(FBLA) Conference in San Diego, California. This prestigious event will focus on "Collaboration with Multiple Generations in the Workforce.

Life is a journey, not a destination. But the truth is it is what and who you become on the journey, not by reaching your destination.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned keynote speaker and USA Swimming Coach Jimmy Owens is set to bring his expertise to the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Conference in San Diego, California. This prestigious event will focus on "Collaboration with Multiple Generations in the Workforce," providing invaluable insights for aspiring business leaders navigating today’s dynamic professional landscape.

The conference will address crucial workplace topics, including overcoming adversity, enhancing personal relevance, and breaking down generational stereotypes. Owens, a seasoned speaker and bestselling author, will share his personal experiences and professional strategies to help young professionals thrive.

"Overcoming stereotypes and staying relevant in today’s workforce is essential," said Owens. "Success comes from adaptability, continuous learning, and finding ways to connect across generations."

Owens’ session will emphasize resilience, adaptability, and career longevity, offering practical tools for overcoming challenges and achieving success in a diverse workplace. His personal journey—including his experience as a heart transplant recipient in 2023—adds a unique perspective on perseverance and determination.

A keynote speaker, bestselling author, and USA Swimming Coach for US Masters Swimming, Owens is dedicated to empowering the next generation of professionals. His insights into overcoming adversity and thriving in challenging environments have inspired audiences worldwide.

For more information about the FBLA Conference and to connect with Jimmy Owens, please visit www.JimmyOwensSpeaker.com.

JimmyOwensSpeaker.com is led by Jimmy Owens, a Keynote Speaker, Bestselling
Author, and USA Swimming Coach for US Masters Swimming. He is also affiliated with
Paseo Aquatics in Valencia, CA. A heart transplant recipient in 2023, Owens brings
unique insights and resilience to his work, inspiring audiences across the globe

Jimmy Owens
JimmyOwensSpeaker.com
+1 805-208-0135
Jim@JimmyOwens.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jimmy Owens Brings Insights on Overcoming Challenges in the Workforce to FBLA Conference in San Diego

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more