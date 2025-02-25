One Month of Secretary Noem: Making America Safe Again

“President Trump and this Administration are saving lives every day because of the actions we are taking to secure the border and deport illegal alien criminals.” - Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

WASHINGTON – In her first month on the job, Secretary Kristi Noem returned the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to its core mission of securing the homeland.

Under Secretary Noem’s strong leadership, DHS is hard at work securing our borders, arresting and removing criminal aliens, safeguarding the U.S. cyber infrastructure, protecting America’s leaders, deterring terrorism, and keeping America safe.

Below is just a sample of Secretary Noem’s accomplishments from her first month:

Secretary Noem has empowered our brave men and women in ICE, Border Patrol, and the Coast Guard to use common sense to do their jobs effectively.

ICE arrests of criminal aliens have doubled and arrests of fugitives at large as tripled . Single day border apprehensions hit a 15-year low and daily border encounters have plunged 94% since President Trump took office.



to do their jobs effectively. Secretary Noem rode with ICE agents on an operation in New York City that resulted in the arrest of a Tren de Aragua ringleader .



. DHS has returned the Temporary Protected Status immigration program to its original status: temporary. No longer will this program be abused and exploited by illegal aliens.

Secretary Noem ended the previous administration’s extension of Venezuelan Temporary Protected Status . Additionally, the Secretary rescinded the previous administration’s extension of Haitian Temporary Protected Status .



immigration program to its original status: temporary. No longer will this program be abused and exploited by illegal aliens. Under the Secretary’s leadership, DHS is enforcing President Trump’s first major piece of legislation, the Laken Riley Act . This law mandates the federal detention of illegal aliens who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting law enforcement, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury.



. This law mandates the federal detention of illegal aliens who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting law enforcement, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury. To stop policies that were magnets for illegal immigration, Secretary Noem froze all funding to non-governmental organizations that facilitate illegal immigration.



that facilitate illegal immigration. Secretary Noem has deputized the Texas National Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, special agents from the State Department and the IRS to help with immigration operations.



the Texas National Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, special agents from the State Department and the IRS to help with immigration operations. To fulfill President Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations, the administration is detaining illegal aliens, including violent criminals, at Guantanamo Bay .

Already, 176 illegal aliens being held at Guantanamo Bay have been returned to Venezuela. 125 of these individuals were violent criminals including Tren de Aragua gang members and weapon and drug traffickers.



. DHS ensured a safe and secure Super Bowl for the more than 100,000 fans celebrating in New Orleans.



for the more than 100,000 fans celebrating in New Orleans. Secretary Noem launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign urging illegal aliens to leave the U.S. voluntarily or face deportation with no chance of return.



urging illegal aliens to leave the U.S. voluntarily or face deportation with no chance of return. Secretary Noem is embracing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts to make sweeping cuts that eliminate government waste, return DHS to its core mission of protecting the homeland, and fulfill the Founders vision of returning power to the states.

Bottom Line: President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue fighting every day to make America safe again.