Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. Appoints Joanna Osawe to the Board of Directors

GIBSONS, BC, CANADA, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. (“EWS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanna Osawe to the Board of Directors.

Joanna Osawe is the Founder, President, and CEO of Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE), a globally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the role of women in the renewable energy sector. Under her leadership, WiRE has grown into an international network that fosters collaboration among industry professionals, governments, and academic institutions to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the energy sector. Through its mentorship programs, educational initiatives, and networking opportunities, WiRE has played a pivotal role in shaping sustainable energy policies and empowering women in the industry worldwide.

Previously, Joanna served as an advisor to the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, a position she held from 2020 until December 2024. In this role, she provided strategic guidance on renewable energy policies, sustainability initiatives, and carbon reduction strategies.

Kevin Hull, CEO of EWS, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Joanna to our Board. Her extensive experience in business development, policy advocacy, and international collaboration in the renewable energy sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact. Joanna’s ability to connect stakeholders across industries, combined with her deep knowledge of clean energy technologies, makes her a strategic asset to EWS at this critical time of growth.”

About Emergent Waste Solutions Inc.

EWS is a British Columbia-based company that owns and operates the world-leading Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology. ATS is an innovative and proven method for converting waste materials—such as municipal solid waste (MSW), tires, plastics, biomass, and livestock waste—into valuable products, including activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, biogas, and bio-oil. The company currently has over $300 million in potential projects in the pipeline.

