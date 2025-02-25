DPS Seizes $60,000 Worth of Marijuana in Webb Co. (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 198 pounds of marijuana during an Operation Lone Star (OLS) traffic stop in Webb Co.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, a DPS Trooper—working with DPS’ Special Operations Group (SOG) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID)—stopped a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on Santa Isabel Avenue and Burnside Street in Laredo. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper discovered eight plastic-wrapped bundles of marijuana concealed in the rear seats of the vehicle. The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of $60,000.

The driver of the vehicle, Leroy Castillo, 21, of Laredo, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. DPS CID is further investigating this case.

###(DPS – South Texas Region)