Learn how to use an atlatl with MDC in Hannibal this March

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Learn the history of the atlatl and how it is used today with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in Hannibal. The atlatl is a primitive way of hunting that has been utilized in Missouri throughout history. MDC invites the public ages 10 and older to learn how to use an atlatl at three events in Hannibal this March. The dates and times are as follows, and all events will be held at J. Thad Ray Memorial Wildlife Area:

All equipment for these events will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring a camp chair or be prepared to stand for the duration of the event. They also are asked to wear closed toed shoes. To find J. Thad Ray Memorial Wildlife Area from the junction of Route W and Highway 61, take Route W west approximately one mile. The events will be held off the mowed trail to the left of the parking lot. Questions about these events should be sent to Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov.