The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Collaborative Professionals of Washington

WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Collaborative Professionals of Washington Tim Peterson, Leslie Blankman, and Alexis Squier, were recently featured on The Respectful Divorce Podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.“Having seen kids from the 70s and 80s go through divorce is why I'm involved in collaborative,” said Tim Peterson, a divorce coach and mental health professional. “Helping families restructure in a non-adversal way is just really just fantastic, so that's why I'm here.”From March 3rd - 9th, during Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Washington are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a professional near them.“I found Collaborative Divorce and realized that it added a support team to the work I already do in family law,” said Leslie Blankman, a Collaborative Divorce attorney. “Having that whole team on board really makes the process more supportive for the parties involved and for their children.”Divorce With Respect Weekserves as a powerful opportunity to highlight the benefits of peaceful ways of untying the knot. “This process for divorce spoke to me in how I like to resolve problems and how I like to see people move through their divorce through communication and figuring out how to resolve the conflict,” Alexis Squier said.Collaborative Professionals of Washington is a non-profit association of independent divorce professionals from the fields of law, mental health, and finance. Visit www.collaborativedivorcewashington.com to learn more about Collaborative Divorce in Washington.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/collaborative-professionals-of-washington-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide effort from March 3-9, to share information about no-court options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process. Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a Washington Divorce professional.

