Discover the Power of Possibility with Incredibly Possible – An Inspiring Journey of Adventure and Resilience

Memoirs are the best way to learn from others' experiences and prepare yourself for upcoming challenges in life. Here is another addition of a superb read by well-known author and explorer Michael C. Ning, that inspired readers with true stories and a fusion of different cultures, generations, and dreams. It continues the story from his first book, Make the Impossible Possible. Ning shares his personal journey—from moving to a new country as a young immigrant to becoming a successful international banker and business leader. His story is inspirational and shows that big dreams can come true, if you don't stop and give up. Most of all, Ning emphasizes enjoying your journey while you work and enjoy your family and loved ones through every step.

Incredibly Possible! is a powerful book that tells more exciting stories, shares personal victories and failures, and shares deep lessons. Ning’s journey through martial arts, world travel, and big-money finance comes together in an inspiring way. This book encourages readers of every avenue to face challenges head on, break past limits, and go after their dreams.

Michael Ning was born and raised in Tokyo. After college and several sales jobs, he switched to finance and worked for big companies like Shearson Lehman Hutton, Oppenheimer & Co., and Merrill Lynch International. In the end, he started his own international investment banking company and helped directly raise $750 million in deals for his clients and billions of dollars through syndications led by his company.

At the heart of Incredibly Possible! is what Ning calls the MIP (Make the Impossible Possible) mindset—an approach to life that transforms obstacles into stepping stones for success. Further elaboration helps readers understand better the MIP Process and is included in Incredibly Possible!. Throughout the book, readers will discover:

● How to embrace challenges and turn them into opportunities

● Valuable insights from martial arts, particularly Kendo, and their application to personal and professional growth

● Reflections on global travel and politics, providing a broader perspective on contemporary issues

● Candid discussions on the Baby Boomer experience and its relevance in today’s fast-changing world

Ning’s story, very personal but Incredibly Possible!, is a book for everyone. If you are a young person trying to find your path, someone in the middle of your career looking for new ideas, or thinking about making a big change in life, this book can help you. Ning shares important lessons about following your dreams while also taking care of your family. This makes the book great for parents who want to support their children while still living an exciting and happy life.

After his first book, Make the Impossible Possible, Ning wrote Incredibly Possible! to share more of his ideas. In this book, he tells exciting stories about his adventures and gives simple rules for success. Ning believes life should be full of passion, curiosity, and meaning. He wants readers to overcome their fears, accept new challenges, and pursue a life that makes them happy.

Besides his work, Ning’s life is also very interesting. He used to be a surfer and a rock ‘n’ roll drummer. He follows his hobbies with the same energy he puts into his job. Ning recently lost his wife, Amanda, after being married for over 30 years. Now, he is focused on his second career and enjoys the time he spends with his two sons, who live in different states. His story is not just about winning but about dealing with hard times and finding strength when life gets tough.

If you need motivation, adventure, and helpful advice, Incredibly Possible! is a great book to read. Whether you want to refresh your career, find new chances, or just get inspired by an amazing life story, Michael Ning’s new book will make you feel strong and ready to take on anything.

Availability:

A perfect escape or a “how to succeed” book, Incredibly Possible! is now available on Amazon. For more details about Michael C. Ning and his latest literary work, visit the official website, www.michaelning.com.

