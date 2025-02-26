Present Moments Recovery Partners with Magellan Health to Expand Access to Drug Rehabilitation in San Diego

Magellan Logo Present Moments Recovery Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Present Moments Recovery, a family-owned San Diego drug & alcohol rehabilitation program announced that they have partnered with Magellan Health to expand access to life-saving addiction treatment.

Present Moments Recovery provides the entire continuum of care, from detoxification through outpatient treatment, all offered in comfortable, home-like environments in San Diego County. The family-run rehabilitation program was founded in 2014 by CEO and U.S. veteran Mark Gladden and his wife, Amy Gladden, who acts as the CFO & Director.

As part of their mission to provide access to as many people as possible, Present Moments Recovery made it a priority to complete the rigorous process of getting approval for ‘in-network’ status with Magellan, which manages behavioral health benefits for many popular health insurance providers, including Blue Shield of California, Sharp Health Plan, and Western Health Advantage. Present Moments Recovery is also in-network with Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield of California, TRICARE, and TriWest.

“We have been able to help many people from California as well as those who travel here from ‘out-of-state’ to completely stop using drugs or alcohol and learn to embrace a new sober lifestyle. Contracting with Magellan allows us to reach even more people who are struggling with addiction,” said Mark Gladden.

The addiction treatment process at Present Moments Recovery utilizes evidence-based practices that are personalized for the individual. Residents are housed in a private and comfortable home-like environment in North San Diego County before stepping down to the outpatient program in downtown Carlsbad. More traditional practices like one-on-one counseling, group counseling, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), are combined with holistic and mindful processes, like meditation, yoga, and art therapy.

More about Present Moments Recovery

The residential drug treatment program and outpatient treatment program are licensed and certified by the California Department of Health and Care Services (DHCS). Visit their Insurance Submission Page to immediately start the process of using your policy to receive treatment. You can also call them directly at (619) 363-4767.

In 2023, Mark and Amy expanded their support services by opening a senior living board and care residence in San Diego called Present Moments Senior Living.

Legal Disclaimer:

