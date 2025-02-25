Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,266 in the last 365 days.

Regency Centers to Present at Citi’s 2025 Global Property CEO Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2025 Citi Global Property CEO Conference (the “Conference”) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 8:50 am ET. To access the live presentation, use the webcast registration link below.

Regency Centers Presentation
Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Time: 8:50 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. ET
Speakers: Lisa Palmer – President & Chief Executive Officer
Webcast Link: Citi's 2025 Global Property CEO Conference Presentation

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the completion of the Conference.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Regency Centers to Present at Citi’s 2025 Global Property CEO Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more