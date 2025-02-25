Governor Abbott Announces Little Elm Designated 75th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, February 25 - February 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Town of Little Elm has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as the 75th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.



“Congratulations to the Town of Little Elm on being recognized as the 75th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Governor Abbott. “This is an impressive accomplishment for Little Elm following their recent designations as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community and a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community—all within the last three months. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31.7 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”



"Little Elm’s designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a testament to the town’s unwavering commitment to fostering a thriving arts and entertainment scene,” said Senator Tan Parker. “Music has long been a vital part of our Texas culture, bringing communities together and driving economic growth. This achievement, alongside Little Elm’s recent Film and Tourism Friendly Texas certifications, reflects the town’s dedication to enriching the local economy and enhancing quality of life. I commend Mayor Curtis Cornelious, the Town of Little Elm, and the Texas Music Office for their collaboration in making this achievement possible."



"Congratulations to the Town of Little Elm for becoming the 75th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community through the Texas Music Office,” said Senator Brent Hagenbuch. “Little Elm has demonstrated its commitment to supporting local music businesses and boosting economic growth. This designation will help foster more opportunities for local artists, music venues and industry professionals to thrive."



"It’s great to see Little Elm earn recognition as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Richard Hayes. “This designation highlights the town’s growing cultural scene and reflects a strong commitment to supporting local artists and music-related businesses. As the 75th certified community in Texas, Little Elm joins a network of cities that understand the impact music can have on both the local economy and community engagement. This designation, along with the town’s recent Film Friendly and Tourism Friendly designations, positions Little Elm as an emerging hub for entertainment and creativity. These accomplishments pave the way for new opportunities and signal the continued development of the area. It’s exciting to think about how the local music scene will evolve and contribute to the town’s overall growth. Little Elm’s future is looking bright, and the support for local talent is clearly paying off."



“We are thrilled to receive our Music Friendly Texas Community Certification from the Texas Music Office,” said Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious. “This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering a vibrant music scene in Little Elm, enhancing cultural diversity, and creating new opportunities for our community to thrive.”



“Earning the Music Friendly Texas Community Certification from the Texas Music Office is an exciting milestone for Little Elm,” said Town of Little Elm Director of Tourism & Communications Director Drew Bailey. “Our community has long embraced live music through incredible events like the Lakefront Concert Series, Brew & Que, The Big Easy in Little Elm, and Autumn Fest. This certification reinforces our dedication to growing our music scene, supporting local artists, and bringing even more high-quality entertainment to the Lakefront District.”



“Little Elm’s Music Friendly Texas Community Certification is a big win for our local businesses, especially in hospitality,” said Jay Mazur of The Elm Hotel. “Events like the Lakefront Concert Series, Brew & Que, The Big Easy in Little Elm, and Autumn Fest bring in visitors from all over, filling our hotel, and boosting tourism. We’re excited to see how this certification helps grow our music scene and attracts even more guests to experience everything our town has to offer.”



The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the Town of Little Elm, Discover Little Elm, and The Lakefront at Little Elm will be held on March 4 during Little Elm’s Town Council meeting and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.



Little Elm Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Tuesday, March 4 at 6:00 PM



Little Elm Town Hall

100 West Eldorado Parkway

Little Elm, TX 75068



Inquiries may be directed to Drew Bailey, Managing Director of Tourism and Communications, Town of Little Elm, (214) 618-2914,

DBailey@littleelm.org



Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities



The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.