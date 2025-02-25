Governor Abbott Activates State Wildfire Response Resources Ahead Of Wildfire Danger

TEXAS, February 25 - February 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state wildfire response resources in anticipation of increased wildfire danger expected across West Texas mid-week.



“Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary resources to support local communities as they prepare for increased wildfire risk in West Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Hot and dry conditions are set to impact West Texas communities from the Far West to the Hill Country. These conditions increase the potential for wildfires to start this week. Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks, follow instructions from state and local officials, and take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”



According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, dry conditions will persist throughout the week. Very high to extreme fire weather conditions are forecast in the Far West and Big Bend regions, with high to very high wildfire risk for much of the state's western half, including the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, and parts of the Hill Country.



At the Governor's direction, TDEM activated the following state emergency response resources to support local wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): State and local firefighters, support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, and helicopters with firefighting capability

State and local firefighters, support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, and helicopters with firefighting capability Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildfire Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles



Texans are urged to implement wildfire prevention and preparedness measures, including avoiding activities that may cause sparks or flames, making an emergency plan, follow instructions from emergency response officials, and keeping emergency supplies easily available.



Texans can visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire safety tips and prevention information.

