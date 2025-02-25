Saskatchewan Announces Measures to Protect Communities Against Fentanyl and Methamphetamine

CANADA, February 26 - Released on February 25, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced further measures to protect communities from illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine production, transportation, trafficking and street use in the province.

The measures enacted will provide additional tools to remove fentanyl and methamphetamine from our communities, significantly deter anyone from trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, and prevent street-level use to help protect the health and safety of all citizens and ensure our medical system is not undermined by these harmful substances.

"These drugs have caused immense harm in our communities, leading to addiction, crime and loss of life," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "We are taking a firm stance to disrupt the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine while also providing options for offenders to access the resources necessary for recovery."

These measures will include:

Creating provincial penalties, including fines up to $1 million in some cases, to stop the unauthorized, production, transportation, distribution and use of these substances outside approved medical use.

Examining updates to the Fine Option program that will allow offenders to receive credit against court-imposed fines if the offender attends eligible addictions programming.

Focusing efforts under The Seizure of Criminal Property Act, 2009 that allow the government to seize property that was either gained through illegal activities or used to commit crimes.

Prioritizing drug-related offenders, ensuring they are appropriately apprehended and held accountable, as part of the Warrant Intelligence Team's efforts to enhance public safety and disrupt illegal drug activity. The Warrant Intelligence Team will also work with government ministries to suspend government benefits to these offenders.

Updating the Trespass to Property Regulations to classify drug use and other disruptive activities as trespassing, to defend against these activities in semi-public spaces.

Including dangerous, drug-related items as street weapons in The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act, allowing police to seize these items and in some cases lay charges under the Act.

Implementing policies to cancel provincial licenses for people convicted of drug-related crimes including driver's licences, provincial firearms licences, hunting and fishing licences, and in some cases business and other municipal licenses and provincial benefits.

“We all know that these illicit drugs are hurting our people,” Métis Nation-Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum said. “It is more important than ever to work together with all governments – federal, provincial, Métis and First Nations in coordination to deter illegal activity but also work with those wanting to start the recovery path. We want to support these people with programming and transitioning into recovery-based living. The Government of Saskatchewan has committed to meaningful engagement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan on the details of and before the implementation of these changes.”

Fentanyl and methamphetamine are increasingly the cause of overdose deaths, violent crime and community instability. By addressing both the supply and demand sides of the issue, these measures work toward reducing drug-related harm, improving public safety and fostering healthier, more stable neighborhoods and communities.

