Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground Opens at Laemmle Theaters in Los Angeles

Galaxy 360 Image Featuring Illumina (Anna Fishbeyn), Baronness (Squeaky Moore), District 12 (Lawrence Sturdivant), District 7 (Ryan Santiago)

A Sci-Fi Comedy Where Women Rule the Galaxy and Men Compete in Beauty Pageants Begins Its Theatrical Run at The Royal and Laemmle Glendale

Galaxy 360 is more than a film—it’s an invitation to step into a world where humor and fantasy collide to challenge everything we take for granted about power, gender, and desire.” — Anna Fishbeyn

WEST LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movement 360 has announced the theatrical release of its highly anticipated new film, " Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground ", directed by Anna Fishbeyn and featuring a cast that stars Law Sturdivant, Brennan Lowery, Lauren Logiudice, Squeaky Moore and Anna Fishbeyn. The film will debut at The Royal Theater in West Los Angeles on March 6, 2025, followed by a week-long engagement at Laemmle Glendale from March 7–13.Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground transports audiences to a galaxy far, far away, to the year 2195, where women rule the world, and men dream of marriage. At the center of this new world is Victor’s Angels Mr. World Beauty Pageant, the galaxy’s most notorious reality show, where men battle for love, success, and a shot at the ultimate prize—being chosen by powerful women.The opening night at The Royal promises to blend cinema, fashion, and futuristic revelry. Guests are encouraged to arrive in sparkly, futuristic costumes to celebrate the film’s aesthetic.“Screening at The Laemmle Theaters in Los Angeles is a dream come true. If there’s any city that will get audiences to dress up in eye-catching, rule-breaking outfits, it’s this one. Get ready, LA—this film is the new Rocky Horror Picture Show meets Barbarella with a feminist twist!" says Anna Fishbeyn, Director of Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground and founder of Movement 360.EXPANDED THEATRICAL RUN – MARCH 7–13 AT LAEMMLE GLENDALEFollowing its opening at The Royal, Galaxy 360: A Woman’s Playground will continue its theatrical run with additional screenings and exclusive Q&A sessions with director Anna Fishbeyn at Laemmle Glendale.The film delves into themes of subverting expectations and self-discovery through humor, mocking societal norms in an imaginative and futuristic setting. With a mix of comedy, sci-fi, and cutting-edge fashion, Galaxy 360 is a cinematic spectacle that challenges audiences to envision a future where anything is possible. Early reviews describe Galaxy 360 as “a cult classic in the making,” (New York Weekly), and “Number One Funniest Movie Right Now!” (Newstrail). George Lagogianes, the anchor at CP24’s Breakfast Television, called Anna Fishbeyn's directing style as “a cross between Fellini, Woody Allen, and Saturday Night Live.” Entertainment Monthly News stated that “Anna Fishbeyn’s hilarious and important film will become iconic both as a comedy and as a powerful message.”Key Cast and Crew:Director: Anna FishbeynStarring: Anna Fishbeyn, Law Sturdivant, Brennan Lowery, Lauren Logiudice, Squeaky Moore, Jesse Sneddon, Justin Schilling, Athena Michealides, Ryan Santiago, Ryan Bobila.Producers: Margarita Fishbeyn, Anteriya Films, XOFeminist ProductionsAssociate Producer: Bella Attila KovacsDirector of Photography: Bella Attila KovacsDirector of Special Effects: Jordan FeinsteinWriter: Anna FishbeynContributing Writer: Ace SalisburyMusic: Matt King, Cameron BossertABOUT MOVEMENT 360A digital platform dedicated to female empowerment, innovative storytelling, and mind-expanding content. From futuristic films to AI animations to award-winning series and live comedy shows, Movement 360 is redefining entertainment with a 360-degree approach to humor and knowledge. Founded by Anna Fishbeyn, Movement 360 provides an immersive space where entertainment meets innovation and social impact.

Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.