Astera Labs to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, 2025. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 4:05 pm PT. A webcast of the session will be made available on Astera Labs’ investor relations website at https://ir.asteralabs.com

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions and the COSMOS software suite of system management and optimization tools to deliver a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at www.asteralabs.com.

