Altis Single-incison Sling Investigation: 'Seems to Behave Differently After Implantation in Sheep'

Dr. Vigna critiques the Altis sling's stiffness, citing a sheep study showing worse tissue integration and increased pain compared to the Solyx sling

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Vigna, national mid-urethral sling attorney states, “The author must have had some concerns regarding the stiffness of the Altis device and some perceived belief that it rolls or buckles after implantation. These devices are intended to lay flat.”

What did the sheep study show?:

“The structurally stiffer Altis sling had decreased tissue integration and increased propensity to buckle after implantation…. In contrast, the Solyx sling largely maintained a flat configuration and had improved tissue integration.”

Read the 'sheep study' study comparing the Altis to the Solyx in sheep: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32707267/&source=gmail&ust=1714408542754000&usg=AOvVaw0BCt_bz4PI36jAIiz2ow2S

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We represent women who have inner leg, thigh, and or hip pain and dyspareunia after implantation of the Altis sling.”

Read the “Single-incision mini-slings versus standard synthetic mid-urethral slings for surgical treatment of stress urinary incontinence in women: The SIMS RCT.”: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK587586/

Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

- “Other: Non-pelvic pain” including groin pain (inner leg pain), thigh pain, hip pain.

- “Pelvic/Urogenital (groin) pain”: Pain not including the inner leg, thigh, or hip which may include:

- Inability to wear tight paints

- Clitoral pain or numbness

- Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

- Tailbone pain

- Anorectal pain

- Painful bladder

- Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by Atlis slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and pelvic myofascial pain. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

