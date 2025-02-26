FreeRaceHorse.com Ensures a Secure Future for Racehorses Before Retirement with Cutting-Edge Ownership Model

Mike Caldrone CEO of FreeRaceHorse.com FreeRaceHorse.com high tech training facility FreeRaceHorse.com logo

Fractional free racehorse ownership for everyone with immersive interactive technology that creates an online connection with horses

Our mission is to build a community of people who care about them well before they retire, ensuring that no racehorse is left without options when its racing days are over.” — Michael Calderone, CEO of FreeRaceHorse.com

FELTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, thousands of American racehorses retire from the sport, often facing an uncertain future. While many find new careers or loving homes, a percentage still fall into the unknown—risking neglect, slaughter, or other unfortunate outcomes. FreeRaceHorse.com is launching in March with a groundbreaking solution: ensuring these horses have a future long before their racing careers end.By offering free fractional ownership opportunities utilizing cutting edge technologies, FreeRaceHorse.com redefines the ownership experience, allowing anyone to form a deep connection with an active racehorse. Through immersive technology, real-time updates, AI and personalized engagement tools, users can track their horse’s journey, celebrate its victories, and become emotionally invested during its racing career."One horse facing an uncertain future is one too many," says Michael Calderone, CEO of FreeRaceHorse.com. "These animals have given so much—not just to the sport, but throughout history. Our mission is to build a community of people who care about them well before they retire, ensuring that no racehorse is left without options when its racing days are over."Why This MattersTraditional rehoming efforts begin after a horse retires, leading to a scramble to find them safe placements. FreeRaceHorse.com flips this timeline—creating an emotional and ownership connection while the horse is racing, so that by the time retirement comes, it already has a built-in support network ready to take it into their lives.This prevents racehorses from falling into the unknown, ensuring they have a secure, loving future instead of an uncertain fate.A Universal Issue: Overbreeding and the Fate of AnimalsWhile racehorses face post-career challenges, they are just one part of a larger, global issue of overbreeding by profit-driven animal industries.According to the ASPCA, hundreds of thousands of dogs and cats are euthanized in U.S. shelters each year due to overpopulation—an issue rooted in irresponsible breeding and lack of long-term planning. Additionally, millions of animals bred for various industries find themselves abandoned or discarded when they are no longer deemed useful."People tend to focus on the racehorse issue, but the reality is this happens across species," Calderone explains. "From overcrowded shelters to puppy mills to abandoned livestock, breeding animals without a plan for their future is a universal problem. We’re here to be part of the solution—starting with racehorses."Respecting and Enhancing Existing EffortsFreeRaceHorse.com respects and admires the many organizations dedicated to retraining and rehoming racehorses. These groups have made significant strides in ensuring safer retirements for many horses. However, FreeRaceHorse.com believes its unique approach solves the problem at its root—long before a horse is ever at risk of the unknown.By democratizing racehorse ownership and leveraging cutting-edge technology the website ensures that people are already deeply connected to these animals before retirement. This changes the way people engage with racehorses—ensuring that more of these animals have a secure place in the world well before their careers come to an end.A Hopeful Future for RacehorsesWith its official launch set for-March 23, 2025, FreeRaceHorse.com is more than just a new entertainment platform; it’s a movement toward ethical responsibility, compassionate ownership, and a better future for racehorses.For more information on FreeRaceHorse.com and how you can be part of this revolutionary change, contact Robin Coventry at robin@exceedequine.comPhotos and short videos available upon request.About UsAt FreeRaceHorse.com, we are redefining sports with the first-ever fan-driven ownership platform, powered by AI, deep engagement, and immersive participation. Fans don’t just watch—they own, decide, and connect in real-time. No barriers. No gimmicks. Full access.

