R.W. Martin Awarded Exclusive Distribution Contract for TOLON Laundry Equipment

R.W. Martin is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with TOLON as the authorized distributor of TOLON's innovative laundry equipment in the U.S.

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent, Ohio – February 20, 2025 – R.W. Martin, a leading provider of industrial laundry solutions, hot water equipment, and RFID scrub dispensers, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with TOLON as the authorized distributor of TOLON's innovative laundry equipment in the United States. Under this agreement, R.W. Martin will serve as the exclusive distributor of Tolon’s advanced washer-extractors, dryers, and finishing equipment

Founded in 1937, TOLON has established itself as a premier manufacturer of industrial laundry equipment, offering a comprehensive range of washer-extractors, tumble dryers, ironers, and towel folders. Known for their durability and advanced technology, TOLON's products are designed to meet the rigorous demands of various industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and commercial laundries.

"We are thrilled to partner with TOLON and bring their state-of-the-art laundry equipment to our clients," said Chip Ottman, President of R.W. Martin. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to provide top-tier solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability for our customers."

Key Features of TOLON Laundry Equipment:

Advanced Technology: TOLON machines are equipped with user-friendly interfaces and programmable controls, allowing for customizable wash and dry cycles to suit specific operational needs.

Robust Construction: Crafted with high-quality stainless steel components, TOLON equipment ensures longevity and consistent performance even in demanding environments.

Energy Efficiency: Designed with sustainability in mind, TOLON's products optimize water and energy consumption, contributing to reduced operational costs.

R.W. Martin’s turnkey approach ensures that clients not only receive the best laundry equipment but also benefit from full support services, including:

Consultation & Plant Layout Planning – Optimizing workflow efficiency.

Expert Installation & Training – Ensuring smooth implementation.

Maintenance & Parts Supply – Minimizing downtime with readily available parts and expert service.

Flexible Financing Options – Helping businesses access the latest technology affordably.

“Our commitment doesn’t stop at supplying high-quality equipment,” said Ottman. “We provide a complete, end-to-end experience to keep commercial laundry operations running at peak performance.”

As the exclusive distributor, R.W. Martin will provide sales, installation, and after-sales support for the full range of TOLON laundry equipment. This partnership enables R.W. Martin to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique requirements of both new and existing clients across the United States.

For more information about TOLON products or to inquire about services, please contact:

R.W. Martin 4675 Mogadore Road

Kent, OH 44240, USA

Office: 330.673.8712, Ext 108

Email: COttman@rwmartin.com

www.rwmartin.com

About R.W. Martin:

Established in 1968, R.W. Martin is a trusted provider of used industrial laundry equipment, hot water equipment for concrete, food processing, and industrial use as well as offering a wide range of new and pre-owned machinery, parts, and services. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, R.W. Martin delivers tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customer base.

Legal Disclaimer:

