Kollter CS1 Electric Scrambler Debuts in Canada for Urban Riders

Kollter CS1 - Built for Daily Commuters

Kollter's CS1 electric motorbike blends a powerful electric motor, long range, and classic design—set to be a top choice for urban commuters in Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kollter, a pioneer in electric motorcycle innovation, is proud to announce the launch of the Kollter CS1 distribution in Canada by its official distributor Joule Motorcycles. It’s a groundbreaking electric motorcycle that seamlessly blends classic scrambler aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, tailored for the modern urban commuter.A Fusion of Classic Design and Advanced EngineeringThe Kollter CS1 captures the timeless appeal of café racer styling, featuring sleek lines and a minimalist profile. Available in striking Navy Blue and Military Green, riders can choose between tubeless aluminum wheels or traditional spoke wheels with inner tubes, ensuring both style and functionality.Powerful Performance for the Urban RiderBeneath its vintage-inspired exterior, the CS1 houses a robust 11kW peak power electric motor, delivering speeds exceeding 70 mph (112 km/h). The motor's impressive 400Nm torque ensures rapid acceleration, making city navigation both swift and exhilarating.Extended Range with Efficient ChargingEquipped with a 72V, 58Ah Farasis Lithium-Ion battery, the CS1 offers a range up to 62 miles (100km) on a single charge, depending on riding conditions. Charging is both convenient and versatile: the integrated 3.3kW charger allows for a full recharge in approximately 4 hours using a standard 120V outlet, or just 2 hours with a 240V connection. The inclusion of a universal J1772 charging port ensures compatibility with a wide array of charging stations.Where Practicality Meets AgilityWeighing in at a nimble 308 lbs (140 kg) and constructed with a lightweight alloy frame, the CS1 offers exceptional maneuverability, ideal for urban environments. Riders will appreciate the comfortable 31-inch (79 cm) seat height and a ground clearance of 10 inches (25 cm), providing both comfort and confidence on diverse road surfaces.Advanced Features for Ultimate Safety.The CS1 is equipped with keyless operation, a built-in alarm system, and a user-friendly lit dash panel. The electronic Battery Management System (BMS) and motor controller ensure optimal performance and safety. Hydraulic disc brakes provide reliable stopping power, while the balanced brake system allows the left-hand lever to control both front and rear brakes, complemented by an additional right-hand front safety brake lever.Availability and PricingThe Kollter CS1 is now available for online or instore purchase in Canada, with a starting price of $6,950CAD. It is also eligible for $2,000 BC rebate. Low interest financing is available.For more information or to place an order, please visit or contact:Joule MotorcyclesOfficial Canada Distributor303 – 5491 Regent St., Burnaby, BCPhone: 604-294-3840Email: info@joulemotorcyclesAbout Kollter MotorcyclesTinbot Technology GmbH was established in Germany in 2017, specializing in the production of high-quality electric motorcycles and other electric vehicles. Later that year, Tinbot partnered with Jiangsu Keyroad Transportation Technology Co. to expand its innovation and manufacturing capabilities.In December 2017, at the Milan Motorcycle Show in Italy, Tinbot introduced its first dual-sport electric motorcycle, the ES1, under multiple brand names: Tinbot, Horwin, and Artisan for the European market, and Kollter for North America.Building on this success, the ES1-Pro was launched in 2021, doubling the power and range of its predecessor. In 2023, Kollter introduced the RS1, a high-performance highway motorcycle, further expanding its lineup. Most recently, in 2024, Kollter unveiled the CS1, an urban scrambler designed for daily commuters seeking both style and practicality.About Joule MotorcyclesJoule Motorcycles is a leading distributor of CMVSS-compliant electric motorcycles, dedicated to delivering high-performance, legal, and sustainable transportation solutions. With a strong foundation in the industry and a commitment to quality, Joule Motorcycles continues the legacy of Motorino, pioneering innovation in the electric mobility sector. By upholding strict regulatory standards, Joule Motorcycles ensures that every product meets Canadian safety and compliance requirements, distinguishing itself from illegal imports that undermine consumer safety and market integrity. Our mission is to advance the future of urban mobility with reliable, eco-friendly, and cutting-edge electric motorcycles. With its powerful electric motor and long distance per charge combined with its attractive classic look Kollter CS1 may become one of the most desirable means of transportation for the urban daily commuters.

