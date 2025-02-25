A Statement from the Global Virus Network (GVN) on the Rise of Measles Cases in the U.S. and Global Implications

The GVN urgently recommends the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for unvaccinated children and adults to prevent avoidable and unnecessary health crises

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), representing eminent human and animal virologists from 80+ Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in 40+ countries, is deeply concerned about the resurgence of measles cases in the United States and the broader global implications of declining immunization rates. Measles, a highly contagious and vaccine-preventable disease, poses a significant threat to public health, particularly in unvaccinated populations. Not only is the virus fatal in 1 to 3 out of 1000 cases of unvaccinated individuals in the United States and much higher in undernourished children globally, but unvaccinated children are also at higher risk of worse outcomes to subsequent infections like pneumonia, ear infections, and diarrhea. Unvaccinated children are also at risk for developing a fatal progressive neurologic disease, known as subsclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), that presents up to a decade after infection. Further, 1 in 1000 suffer acute disseminated encephalomyelitis that can lead to cognitive and developmental consequences.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a notable increase in measles cases across multiple states in 2024 and 2025, with outbreaks linked to international travel and declining routine childhood immunization rates. This trend mirrors global patterns, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning of a rise in measles cases due to disruptions in immunization programs, conflict, and vaccine hesitancy. Countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe have also seen significant measles outbreaks, emphasizing the interconnected nature of disease transmission.

Vaccination rates among children in the U.S. vary significantly by region, with certain areas exhibiting notably lower rates. For example, currently, Texas has reported its largest measles outbreak in over 30 years, with 90 cases primarily affecting unvaccinated children. This outbreak was notably concentrated in Gaines County, Texas, where nearly 18% of schoolchildren had vaccination exemptions. Nine measles cases have also been reported in the neighboring state of New Mexico. Additional cases are reported in Alaska, California, Georgia, and New Jersey.

Across the U.S., rural areas generally exhibit lower vaccination rates compared to urban regions. Challenges in these areas include limited access to healthcare providers, transportation barriers, and higher rates of vaccine hesitancy. For instance, during the 2023–24 school year, vaccination coverage among kindergartners declined to below 93%, with exemptions increasing to 3.3%. States with the highest vaccine exemptions included Idaho, Alaska, Utah, Oregon, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, and North Dakota.

The GVN urges governments, healthcare providers, and public health agencies to strengthen measles surveillance, promote vaccination schedules, and combat misinformation surrounding immunization. Ensuring widespread vaccine coverage is essential to preventing further outbreaks and protecting vulnerable populations. Implementing a robust surveillance infrastructure for outbreaks could rapidly enhance U.S. pandemic preparedness and drive innovation.

The GVN urgently recommends the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for unvaccinated children and adults to prevent avoidable and unnecessary health crises.

GVN spokespersons include Dr. Scott Weaver, a GVN Center of Excellence Director at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and Dr. Mario Stevenson, a GVN Center Director at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine.

