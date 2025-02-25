Governor Ivey Leads Effort to Secure Paid Parental Leave for Alabama State Employees and Educators, Announces Filing of Bill

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today announced the filing of the Alabama K-12 Public School and State Employee Paid Parental Leave Act of 2025, fulfilling a commitment she made during her 2025 state of the state address to support Alabama families and to recruit and retain highly talented public school teachers and state employees.

“First, if a teacher wants to start a family, she should have the proper maternity leave. That is why I am proud to have Senator Vivian Figures and Representative Ginny Shaver joining forces this year to pass a good, responsible parental leave bill to support both our state workers and teachers,” said Governor Ivey during her state of the state address.

This legislation, sponsored by Sen. Vivian Figures and Rep. Ginny Shaver, will provide eligible state employees and public school employees with fully paid parental leave in connection with the birth, stillbirth, miscarriage or adoption of a child.

“In Alabama, we are committed to strengthening families and ensuring our hardworking state employees – including our teachers – have the support they need during life’s most important moments,” said Governor Ivey. “Welcoming a child is one of the greatest joys in life, and this legislation will ensure that Alabama parents do not have to face the decision of securing financial stability or spending time at home with their newborn or newly adopted child.”

Under the proposed law, a female eligible employee would receive eight weeks of paid parental leave in connection with the birth, stillbirth or miscarriage of her child. A male eligible employee would receive two weeks of paid parental leave in these circumstances. The bill would also provide specified amounts of paid parental leave for eligible employees who adopt a child age three or younger.

“Working education and state employees deserve the opportunity to care for their newborn or newly adopted child without worrying about unnecessary financial strain. This meaningful legislation will support the well-being of children and parents, while also fostering a more stable and productive workforce for the future,” said Sen. Vivian Figures. “I look forward to sponsoring the bill in the Senate and working to ensure all families in Alabama can thrive.”

This legislation also includes a return-to-work provision, requiring employees to resume their positions for at least eight weeks following their paid parental leave. However, exceptions may be granted in certain circumstances, including cases of serious health conditions.

“This important legislation is a shining example of how important children, born and unborn, are in our state. Parental leave legislation will provide state employees and teachers with the opportunity to properly bond with their children without the added stress of worrying about their jobs. That will make them stronger families, more well-adjusted children and better employees,” said Rep. Ginny Shaver.

Providing paid parental leave to public employees was a recommendation included in the Final Report of the Governor’s Study Group on Efficiency in State Government.

Governor Ivey emphasized that this measure reflects Alabama’s commitment to both strong families and a strong workforce.

“By investing in our people, we are investing in a stronger Alabama. This is a pro-family, pro-workforce and pro-Alabama bill, and I am proud to support it,” added Governor Ivey.

Rep. Debbie Wood is also a major champion of this bill.

“To join the majority of states that offer parental leave to our teachers and state employees is a big win for Alabama’s schools, economy and future,” said Rep. Wood. “This is a common-sense policy that strengthens families, improves employee retention and ensures that our public servants can return to work ready to serve our communities. I applaud Governor Ivey for her leadership in prioritizing the well-being of our public workforce.”

The bill was filed today, February 25, 2025.

