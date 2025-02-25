Canadian Banc Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. ("the Company") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2024 are now available on the Company's website at www.canadianbanc.com and at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.canadianbanc.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.canadianbanc.com

info@quadravest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.