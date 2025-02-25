N.C. Forest Service to conduct prescribed burn on Big Island in McDowell County

MARION – The N.C. Forest Service is planning to conduct a 63-acre prescribed burn on Lake James’s Big Island in McDowell County Wednesday, Feb. 26, as weather and conditions permit. This prescribed burn will eliminate the buildup of hazardous fuels, reducing the risk of a catastrophic wildfire. The burn will also improve wildlife habitat and aesthetic beauty around the island.

Prescribed fire is the carefully planned use of fire under strict, predetermined weather and fuel parameters to obtain specific management objectives. This is a critical management tool that benefits forests and wildlife and helps reduce the impacts of wildfire hazards.

Smoke impacts during the burn should be minimal with minor residual smoke on the lake and low-lying areas following the burn.

This will be the second burn rotation at Big Island which was previously burned by the N.C. Forest Service in March 2021.

Prescribed fire remains one of the most effective forest management practices, helping North Carolina forests remain healthy and thrive.

To learn more about the benefits of prescribed fire, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/goodfire.

