Jorge A. Sanchez & Serina Bradley Martin Sanchez Make $1 Million Donation to Community Foundation

Gift Fuels Cuban Scholarship Fund, Empowering Local High School Students of Cuban Descent

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced a $1 Million gift from Palm Beach residents Jorge A. Sanchez and Serina Bradley Martin Sanchez. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues.The donation will benefit the Sanchez’s Cuban Scholarship Fund, which was created in 2002 and supports students of Cuban descent at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach and Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota.“We feel education, based on Christian principles, is the cornerstone of success, and my wife and I are honored to make this donation to help propel students of Cuban descent toward opportunities they might never have imagined,” said Jorge Sanchez, who served on the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors from 1997 to 2003. “I know how life-changing it is to have a community invest in a Catholic education. Giving back isn’t just an act of generosity—it’s a commitment to building a stronger, smarter, and more empowered future for us all."Since 1985, the Community Foundation has offered both need- and merit-based scholarships to rising college students in Palm Beach and Martin Counties to increase access to higher education and decrease the burden of debt. To date, the organization has distributed nearly $18 million to deserving students through over 3,200 scholarships. In 2024 alone, the Community Foundation awarded over $1.3 million in scholarship to over 110 students.“A scholarship donation is one of the easiest and most impactful ways to change a life. It’s an investment that creates immediate opportunities for students while shaping the future of our communities,” said Chip DiPaula, Community Foundation Board Member and Chair of the Philanthropy Committee. “A single gift today can open doors, spark ambition, and empower the next generation to achieve their dreams.""The Community Foundation values our longstanding partnership with Jorge and Serina Sanchez, which began in 1997 when Jorge joined our Board of Directors. Since then, their dedication to the Foundation and their impact on the community have only continued to grow," said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. "I encourage others to follow their example, investing in their community and giving where they live."For more information or to donate to the Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin County, please visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/give-now/. To learn about the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program, please visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/about-scholarships/.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

