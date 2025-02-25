HFD Announces it is now a Preferred Financing Partner of Align Technology to Offer Patient Financing for Invisalign® Treatment

Participating US doctors will have access to patient financing solutions for nearly every patient

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Finance Direct (HFD), a leading provider of patient financing solutions, is thrilled to announce it is a preferred financing partner of Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry. Align US customers electing to participate will have access to HFD's innovative patient financing solutions with nearly 100% approval on patient financing applications for Invisalign treatment.

"At HFD, our mission has always been to make healthcare more affordable by providing everyone with a better way to pay," said Luke Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer of HFD. "Becoming a preferred financing partner of Align Technology is a powerful milestone towards fulfilling that mission, and we’re excited to bring our virtually 100% approval financing options to their network of doctors. This will help countless patients access the orthodontic and dental care they need by alleviating the financial constraints to treatment."

"We’re thrilled to make HFD our preferred patient financing partner to provide our Invisalign trained doctors with greater options to support their patients and enhance their practices," said Robert Maughn, Align Technology vice president and general manager, US. "Participating doctors can provide their patients with access to financing options that meet their needs and focus on creating new smiles that their patients will love."

Through this preferred patient financing partnership, nearly every patient financing application for Invisalign treatment will be approved. Participating doctors will also benefit from financial programs for other orthodontic and general dentistry services.

About HFD

Based in Dallas, TX, HFD is an innovative fintech platform that empowers healthcare providers to offer flexible and inclusive pay-over-time options to virtually every patient, regardless of their credit, making healthcare more accessible and affordable. Since 2009, HFD has partnered with top healthcare names to help over 1 million patients manage $2bn+ in treatment. Learn more at www.gohfd.com.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 271.6 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 27 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 19.5 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform, and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

Maggie Jackson Healthcare Finance Direct (HFD) media@gohfd.com

