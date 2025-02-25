YourUpdate TV Speaks with Faire About the Future of Small Business Retail and Key Trends Shaping Local Commerce in 2025

Media tour conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media and YourUpdate TV to discuss the Retail Revolution: Trends for Small Businesses and the Case for Shopping Local

Local businesses are more than retail spaces; they’re the heartbeats of their communities.

In a rapidly changing retail landscape, small businesses stand at a pivotal moment. As consumers increasingly seek authenticity and connection, the year ahead promises transformative trends for local retailers—reshaping not only how they operate but also how they compete in a global economy dominated by big-box giants and e-commerce titans.

Retailers have always had an instinct for knowing what items their shoppers will want. But this year, with a little help from Faire - the online wholesale market place - retailers around the country will have a crystal ball (backed with data!) of what will be trending in retail in 2025 - and what consumers will be looking to buy throughout the year.

Faire is a game-changer for small business owners. It’s a global online marketplace that connects retailers to brands so they can find and source unique products for their stores. And there’s nothing else like it out there for independent retailers.

Faire dove into the data to explore what retailers are prioritizing for the coming year and how they can ensure they have their items stocked for their shoppers.

This year’s Faire Forecast sets out to celebrate how consumers (and everyone) prioritize their own unique ways of chasing joy.

If you’re a retailer: make sure you’re stocking your shelves with items from the Faire Forecast; You can head to Faire.com to purchase these items and/or restock if you’re low!

If you’re a consumer: get out there and start shopping locally, whether you’re buying these items for yourself or a loved one.

For more information, visit faire.com

