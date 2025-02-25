Pacifism vs. War: Peter Gribble’s The City of the Magicians Series Explores the Balance Between Integrity and Compromise

Author Peter Gribble Threat by Peter Gribble

Peter Gribble’s fantasy trilogy explores the limits of pacifism, revealing what happens when a society that rejects war is suddenly under siege.

Pacifism is a noble ideal, but history proves that ideals alone cannot prevent violence.” — Peter Gribble

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a society based on non-violence, healing and a reputation for magic faces a barbarian invasion? In “The City of the Magicians” trilogy, author Peter Gribble crafts a thought-provoking fantasy epic that explores the fragility of peace in a world where integrity is a weapon and a weakness.Raised in postwar France, where schoolyard talk of the war was forbidden despite the lingering scars, Gribble understands the dangers of ignoring history’s warnings. His critically acclaimed trilogy follows a civilization that rejects traditional warfare, believing psychological strategy, telepathic insight and an openness to pilgrims will sufficiently counter a barbarian threat. But when confronted by an enemy who doesn’t play by the rules, the clash of cultures puts the City’s survival at stake.“Pacifism is a noble ideal, but history proves that ideals alone cannot prevent violence,” says Gribble. “I wanted to explore what happens when a society that has removed war from its culture suddenly finds itself under siege. Can knowledge truly be as powerful as a sword? Or is that just wishful thinking?”Unlike traditional fantasy settings filled with wizards and warriors, “The City of the Magicians” presents a different kind of magic, where the ability to manipulate Reality is activated by changing one’s perspective.Gribble’s writing is deeply influenced by his studies in psychology, history, and education, as well as his early experiences in postwar France.“Much in The City of the Magicians series has been inspired by actual events I have seen or come across reading non-fiction,” says Gribble. “It is true when they say truth is stranger than fiction. It is that very strangeness, which fascinates me.”In today’s world, where the struggle between diplomacy and military force plays out on the global stage, Gribble’s work is a timely exploration of the consequences of idealism clashing with brute force. As societies seek stability and coexistence while debating ambition and greed, his trilogy offers a compelling reflection on the choices that shape civilizations—real and imagined.“The City of the Magicians” series is available now in bookstores and online retailers such as Amazon and locally available at Chapters Indigo on Robson St. in Vancouver​.About Peter GribblePeter Gribble is a writer and lifelong student of history whose work explores the intersections of knowledge, power, and the human condition. His fantasy series, “The City of the Magicians,” challenges traditional ideas about war, peace and reality, questioning whether talent, merit and integrity are sufficient to sustain a non-violent society. Gribble’s early years in postwar France shaped his perspective on the dangers of complacency, a theme that resonates throughout his writing. He has written for “NUVO” and various British Columbia publications, including, for over a decade, gardening columns for two journals. His background in experimental psychology, education, and art informs his immersive storytelling. Learn more on his website

