Communications and Digital Technologies welcomes approval of virement funding to assist South African Post Office

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) welcomes the approval by National Treasury of a virement of R150 million to assist the South African Post Office (SAPO) in addressing immediate financial pressures.

This support is crucial in ensuring SAPO meets its obligations to employees and continues delivering essential services to the people of South Africa.

Beyond this immediate relief, the Department is actively pursuing long-term measures to stabilise and sustain SAPO.

A key part of this effort is the exploration of private sector partnerships, undertaken with the assistance of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) through the joint task team with National Treasury to explore further strategic options for SAPO’s future.

SAPO remains a critical national asset, uniquely positioned to enhance service delivery and provide affordable postal, courier, and digital services - particularly to underserved communities, thanks to its extensive national footprint.

The department is committed to ensuring SAPO’s long-term sustainability and will leave no stone unturned in securing its future.

In the immediate term, the Department continues to work on finalising the business rescue process to provide clarity and stability for SAPO’s future.

For media enquiries:

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Media Liaison Officer:

Cell: 060 886 4670

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za