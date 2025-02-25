AutoScheduler.AI Exhibits AI-Enhanced Warehouse Orchestration at ProMat 2025

Want a Smarter Warehouse? See Demo in Booth E11539

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, will exhibit its award-winning platform at ProMat 2025 in Booth E11539. AutoScheduler booth visitors will learn how to maximize labor utilization, eliminate dock congestion, and optimize automation for peak efficiency.

“Many supply chains struggle with uncoordinated workflows, unpredictable labor needs, and automation inefficiencies that increase costs and reduce productivity,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “These challenges result in dock congestion, labor shortages, data silos, and disconnected automation. With AutoScheduler, companies gain optimum real-time workflows, leading to a fully optimized operation. Our solution prioritizes tasks instantly to streamline operations and improve bottom-line profits.”

At booth #E11539, AutoScheduler.AI will be showcasing how AI-powered orchestration transforms operations to:

Boost labor efficiency and reduce costs

Level-load automation for maximum ROI

Eliminate dock congestion and streamline workflows



AutoScheduler is hosting a Happy Hour on March 18. To register for the Happy Hour, visit:

https://info.autoscheduler.ai/asi_promat_happyhour_2025?utm_campaign=8721832-ProMat%202025&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_xiCihisd_9vNdl3SN6-aLu3tLSqAG3A7iBB0kDUuTSC-M54VRGE4af6aGAmGMmVBzbiim

ProMat 2025 will showcase the world’s leading manufacturing and supply chain solution providers at McCormick Place in Chicago on March 17 – 20, 2025. In over 200 educational sessions, attendees will gain insights on the leading trends and innovations from thought leaders, see leading solution providers in action, and network with peers and suppliers from around the world to create strong business relationships.

To schedule a meeting with AutoScheduler executives at the booth, visit: https://info.autoscheduler.ai/asi_promat_2025?utm_campaign=8721832-ProMat%202025&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-853U5Bi9-MNkact1dnl6IiojyVgAnRAlpBaYBSSKAkavYzn8MP3ccg3vhj4Tz1UtNQY5EU

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. For more information, visit: http://www.autoscheduler.ai.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497

